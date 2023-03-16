Antalya and Elche to host exciting semi-finals

in the quarter-final, which was delayed due to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, Antalya proved too strong for Izmir BSB SK, winning 75:61 on aggregate

Michalovce eliminated two Polish teams in the previous stages of the competition, as they defeated KPR Gminy Kobierzyce in the quarter-final and Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw in the semi-final

for Elche, it will be the second straight Spanish derby in the tournament after they beat Motive.co Gijon in the quarter-final, 49:40 on aggregate

Atletico Guardes reached the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women in 2020/21, eventually losing to another Spanish team, Rincon Fertilidad Malaga

in the same competition in 2021/22, Elche lost to Rocasa Gran Canaria in the quarter-final, but now they have already gone one better

One Spanish side certain to reach the final

Spanish teams have been dominant in the women's third-tier European club competition in recent seasons, as Gran Canaria won it in 2019 and 2022, and Malaga in 2021.

Neither club is among the contenders this season, but one Spanish side is certain to reach the final, as Elche and Atletico Guardes meet in the semi-final.

Elche have won both their encounters in the Spanish league this season in a close fight, 24:21 at home and 24:23 away. They are fifth-placed in the league with 21 points, while Atletico sit sixth with 19 points, so a tight battle can be expected in this semi-final tie.