“The fans will play a crucial role”

When looking back on the road to the final, why does your team deserve to be in the showdown for the title?

Frederic Bougeant: "I think we have a lot of experience. Our start to the season has given us a lot of confidence, and despite not having a second home game in recent matches, we have had the mental resources to qualify every time."

Kiril Lazarov: "We showed consistently strong form throughout the entire European Cup season. The team played with great enthusiasm and fought hard in every match. As a young club on the big stage, we were hugely motivated to present ourselves to Europe in a positive light."

Which matches have you learnt the most from during this season to improve the team even further? And what have you learnt about your team?

Frederic Bougeant: "All our matches have allowed us to grow. The squad was completely renewed last July. We work every week to solve our problems and improve."

Kiril Lazarov: "Every match, against every opponent, carried its own particular weight. As we got closer to the final, our opponents became of increasingly higher calibre. From each game, both our strengths and weaknesses stood out, giving us clear areas to improve our performance."

How do you see your opponents in the final? Will their playing style suit your team?

Frederic Bougeant: "Sorry, but I never talk about opponents. They are a very good team, we have watched their entire season… very, very seriously."

Kiril Lazarov: "We will face an excellent team with outstanding individuals who possess vast playing experience. The very fact that they have 17 internationals on their roster speaks volumes. We will strive to deliver our very best performance in the final."