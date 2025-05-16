“The fans will play a crucial role”

“The fans will play a crucial role”

EHF / Tim Dettmar
16 May 2025, 11:00

Again AEK Athens HC, like four years ago? Or for the first time HC Alkaloid, in only the club’s second European season? Those two teams will be fighting it out in the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 final over the next two weekends to write their names in the history books of their club and the competition. The two head coaches, Frederic Bougeant (Athens) and Kiril Lazarov (Alkaloid), share their thoughts before their squads face off for the first leg in Athens on Sunday (18 May) at 18:00 CEST (live on EHFTV)

20250516 ECM Final Coach Athens

When looking back on the road to the final, why does your team deserve to be in the showdown for the title?

Frederic Bougeant: "I think we have a lot of experience. Our start to the season has given us a lot of confidence, and despite not having a second home game in recent matches, we have had the mental resources to qualify every time."

Kiril Lazarov: "We showed consistently strong form throughout the entire European Cup season. The team played with great enthusiasm and fought hard in every match. As a young club on the big stage, we were hugely motivated to present ourselves to Europe in a positive light."

Which matches have you learnt the most from during this season to improve the team even further? And what have you learnt about your team?

Frederic Bougeant: "All our matches have allowed us to grow. The squad was completely renewed last July. We work every week to solve our problems and improve."

Kiril Lazarov: "Every match, against every opponent, carried its own particular weight. As we got closer to the final, our opponents became of increasingly higher calibre. From each game, both our strengths and weaknesses stood out, giving us clear areas to improve our performance."

How do you see your opponents in the final? Will their playing style suit your team?

Frederic Bougeant: "Sorry, but I never talk about opponents. They are a very good team, we have watched their entire season… very, very seriously."

Kiril Lazarov: "We will face an excellent team with outstanding individuals who possess vast playing experience. The very fact that they have 17 internationals on their roster speaks volumes. We will strive to deliver our very best performance in the final."

20250516 ECM Final Coach Alkaloid

Both teams enjoy playing offensive handball and scoring many goals. Will this trend continue in the final? And how do you want to stop your opponent’s attack?

Frederic Bougeant: "You will have to buy your ticket to find out! The idea is to stay true to yourself and not change our game while keeping an eye on our opponent's strengths."

Kiril Lazarov: "AEK’s players are experienced and always maintain total control during a match. We have a tough challenge ahead of us. In a good rhythm, I hope we can hold our own against the heavy favourites. It will be difficult — but not impossible."

Which players could stand out and have the ability to be decisive in the final matches?

Frederic Bougeant: "We have 18 players ready to play. If our team is well-formed, we are capable of scoring in every position."

Kiril Lazarov: "AEK have superb goalkeepers and a highly skilled backcourt, with as many as 10 players in that position. It is difficult to prepare for a match against an opponent with such a roster. Above all, we need an excellent day and psychological stability to be competitive in Athens."

Both teams have frenetic fans behind them. How special will the atmosphere be in both matches?

Frederic Bougeant: "Our fans are incredible, they will play a crucial role in the first game. I have no doubt about it. Then we will have to resist the atmosphere in Skopje... but one thing at a time."

Kiril Lazarov: "AEK’s fans are frenetic — they will be their 'eighth player'. In Macedonia, there is great interest in this match. We, too, will have strong support from the stands. I hope for a fair and sportsmanlike contest in all aspects of handball — after all, it is the European Cup final."

20250516 ECM Final Fans Alkaloid

photos © 2025 Eurokinissi (AEK Athens HC); Filip Viranovski (HC Alkaloid)

1KA07914
20250516 M EURO 26 Tickets
