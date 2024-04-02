Antje Döll: chasing the EHF EURO ticket and criminals

Ukraine and Germany each have six points on their account, but the unbeaten Germans played one match less by now, as they will face Israel twice on Saturday and Sunday. The German side had beaten Ukraine in the reverse fixture in October 31:24 followed by two clear wins against Slovakia in February – which means both sides would clinch their EHF EURO 2024 berth with a draw. If Germany win, they are already confirmed group winners; in all other constellations, the final decisions will be taken in the final round.

“Though we are the favourites against Ukraine, we take the match extremely seriously, knowing that we can tick the EHF EURO ticket already on Thursday,” says left wing Antje Döll. At the age of 35, she is the oldest player in the German squad and will have a small jubilee against Ukraine, playing her 75th international match. Döll was a kind of “late starter”, as she had her first international match in June 2017 at the age of 28.

Döll and her German teammates have six (home) matches ahead in only 11 days – and two tickets are up for grabs. First, those three remaining EHF EURO qualifiers at Heidelberg until 7 April, then from 11 to 14 April the three matches at the Olympic Qualification Tournament at Neu-Ulm against Slovenia, Montenegro and Paraguay.