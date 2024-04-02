Antje Döll: chasing the EHF EURO ticket and criminals

For Döll personally, it is not only crunch time with the national team, but also at club level. Since 2015, she plays for SG BBM Bietigheim and after becoming four-time German champions, now Döll and her club made history in the EHF Champions League Women, qualifying for the first ever quarter-finals in the club's history. Since Thüringer HC in 2015, Bietigheim are the second ever German team in this stage of the EHF Champions League, since the current playing system was implemented in the 2013/14 season.
After missing the play-offs by one single goal one year ago, EHF European League 2021/22 winners Bietigheim made it to the knockout stage this year, but were the underdogs against the Danish side Ikast. “Right after losing the German cup final, we wanted to prove our true strength – and we made it. We told ourselves that we have another final against Ikast, but this time for 120 minutes.”
After a 29:27 win on home ground, a 31:31 draw at Ikast was enough to proceed. In the quarter-finals, Döll and her side face Odense again, the club that defeated Bietigheim twice in the group phase. “In the first match, our goalkeeper Melinda Szikora got severely injured and in the reverse fixture we were leading at the break. I am sure that we are not chanceless and everything can happen in those two matches,” says Döll, knowing that Bietigheim can write another chapter of history, becoming the first German team ever at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.