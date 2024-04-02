C5

History on the line in last rounds of qualifiers

The last stretch in the race for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is here, with rounds 5 and 6 of the qualifiers to be played this week, deciding the last 13 berths up for grabs at the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland at the end of the year.

With all groups but one seeing the leaders already qualified, it is almost all about who will take each group’s second ticket and which sides will end up among the four best third-ranked teams.

Round 5 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, before round 6 takes place on Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, round 5 opens with eight qualifiers and one EHF EURO Cup match.

Only one team’s situation is crystal clear and can be decided with their own result in round 5: Croatia. Taking on Greece in group 1, the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists can clinch their berth with a victory. In group 6, Türkiye also have a strong chance to control their own fate if they can pull off a win against Montenegro — a result that would reflect the achievement of reaching their first major championship.

GROUP 1
Greece vs Croatia
Wednesday 3 April, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • a key match in determining who follows already qualified Romania to the final tournament, as Croatia and Greece enter the round with four points apiece. A win for Croatia will see them qualify
  • the reverse fixture between the teams was the first mutual match in history, and Croatia came away with a 10-goal win, 32:22
  • Croatia aim for their 11th straight EHF EURO and 13th overall, with their best achievement the surprise bronze medal in 2020 following two consecutive last-place finishes
  • Greece have never made it to the final tournament or qualified for any major championship
  • Greece goalkeeper Magdalini Kepesidou, who was world champion on the beach court in 2018, has made the most saves of the qualifiers, with 47

Panagiota Argyropoulou
Second match against Croatia, this time at home. It will be a difficult game as the dynamic of the opposing team is quite greater. We, for our part, are called upon within a short period of time to work as best and as targeted as possible in order to cope with the two games in front of us. Our goal is of course qualification and we will all give our best to achieve it"
Panagiota Argiropoulou
Line player, Greece
Ivica Obrvan
We played very tight against Romania a month ago and Romania secured the first place in our group. Now, we have the first very important encounter against Greece, and then Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday to conclude this qualification phase. Versus Greece, the quality is on our side, and we should not have a problem with the victory, but we need to show that on the court.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

GROUP 4
Italy vs France
Wednesday 3 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • current world champions France were among the teams to secure their place at the final tournament in round 4, having collected the maximum points from four wins
  • Italy have recorded two wins and two losses to sit third on the table with four points
  • when the teams met in round 1, France took a dominant win, 50:16, which was both their biggest victory ever in the qualifiers and their most goals scored
  • Italy target their first ever qualification for a major tournament, having never made it to the EHF EURO and playing the World Championship once, as hosts, in 2001
  • France wing Chloé Valentini is the top scorer of the qualifiers, with 31 goals, while Laura Glauser has the clear best save rate of any goalkeeper with comparable matches played, at 54.41 per cent

Giuseppe Tedesco
When we talk about 'learning from defeats', we use a phrase that coaches don't like but I must also say that we want to make the most of the match against France. At their home match we came out really dazed. They didn't spare themselves and they won't do it either here in Italy. However, I believe that the first experience helped us overcome that impact, of playing against world-class champions, which can be shocking for a young group like ours.
Giuseppe Tedesco
Head coach, Italy

GROUP 5
Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia
Wednesday 3 April, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • North Macedonia have the chance to clinch their EHF EURO 2024 ticket with a victory against Azerbaijan, if Spain also win against Lithuania
  • North Macedonia enter the game on four points in second place on the table, while Azerbaijan are fourth-ranked but equal on two points with Lithuania
  • the first leg between the sides ended 40:17 for North Macedonia and was the fourth win in five head-to-heads overall. Azerbaijan beat North Macedonia once, by one goal in 2002
  • North Macedonia returned to the EHF EURO in 2022 as co-hosts, for their sixth participation, and last qualified for the final tournament in 2010
  • Azerbaijan have never played a major championship and are back in this phase of the qualifiers for the first time in 12 years for only their second campaign in this stage

Lithuania vs Spain
Wednesday 3 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Spain booked their place at the EHF EURO 2024 in round 4 when they made it four wins in four games played
  • Lithuania had their first taste of victory in round 4, defeating Azerbaijan 41:26, and made this the only group in the qualifiers with all four teams holding points in their account
  • Spain won the reverse clash between the sides 47:14, recording their clearest qualifiers win ever and also their most goals in one EURO qualifiers match
  • Spain have not lost against Lithuania since 1996, with a total of seven Spanish wins and one draw in 10 mutual games
  • Lithuania have been waiting to return to the EHF EURO since 1996, when they played their one and only campaign

Ambros Martin
Our main purpose for these last two games here in Lithuania and at home against Azerbaijan is to continue staying at the top of the group and to be prepared for what is coming next, that we are all focused on: the Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Tournament in Torrevieja. These are going to be great tests to prepare for such a difficult qualification tournament and we are trying to do as well as possible in both games, obviously, distributing players' efforts, but also trying to have a good review of our playing systems and mechanisms
Ambros Martín
Head coach, Spain

GROUP 6
Türkiye vs Montenegro
Wednesday 3 April, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • entering round 5 in second position on the table with five points in their account, Türkiye are eyeing their first ever participation in a major championship. A win against Montenegro would ensure they are at least among the best third-ranked teams no matter any other results
  • Montenegro secured their place at the final tournament in round 4, as they remained unbeaten with maximum points
  • when these teams met in round 1, Montenegro won 39:23. Montenegro were the victors in the one other match between the sides as well, back in 2006
  • Türkiye back Asli Iskit-Caliskan is the second top scorer of the qualifiers, with 29 goals
  • Montenegro were the bronze medallists at the last EHF EURO in 2022

Bulgaria vs Serbia
Wednesday 3 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Serbia have not missed a final EHF EURO tournament since their first participation in 2006, but enter round 5 in third position on the group table and therefore under some pressure
  • Bulgaria are out of the running for the final tournament
  • Bulgaria have never made it to the final tournament and are playing this stage of the qualifiers for only the second time
  • Serbia won the first leg against Bulgaria decisively, 40:16, in what was the first mutual match between the sides

GROUP 7
Luxembourg vs Iceland
Wednesday 3 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Iceland are in a strong position ahead of the final rounds, currently on four points alongside the Faroe Islands and looking to be in a direct race for the group’s second berth or a place as one of the best third-ranked teams
  • Luxembourg face a must-win situation in order to keep their chance of reaching the final tournament for the first time alive
  • Iceland reached the EHF EURO twice before, with the most recent participation occurring 12 years ago. They made their return to the World Championship in 2023 after last playing the global event in 2011
  • Iceland won the reverse fixture against Luxembourg 32:14
  • the visitors are without key playmaker and their top scorer in the first matches of the qualifiers, Sandra Erlingsdóttir, who is pregnant

Alexandre Scheubel
We approach the final two matches of the qualification eager to validate the work done throughout the year with a respectable score between the two nations. The task will be difficult as Iceland are a very good team with talented players, but we aim to demonstrate a positive spirit and maintain the joy of playing among the best.
Alexandre Scheubel
Head coach, Luxembourg

Faroe Islands vs Sweden
Wednesday 3 April, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden were among the sides to qualify for the final tournament in round 4. They top the group with the maximum eight points with an unbeaten record
  • the Faroe Islands bring four points into the encounter, having won both games against Luxembourg in the double-header last rounds, and are second on the table
  • the Faroe Islands have never qualified for the EHF EURO or any major championship, while Sweden have qualified for their 14th participation in the final tournament after placing fifth in 2022
  • all five previous mutual matches, including the round 1 clash in the qualifiers, saw wins for Sweden. The result in the qualifiers opener was 37:20
  • Sweden stalwarts Johanna Bundsen, Jamina Roberts and Carin Strömberg will not play round 5 and 6 of the EURO qualifiers as they rest for the Olympic qualification tournament on April 11 to 14

Tomas Axner
We are looking forward to these two weeks with two European Championship qualification games and three Olympic tournament qualification games. We are happy to know we are already qualified for the EHF EURO 2024, but we want of course to finish with two more wins
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

EHF EURO CUP

Austria vs Switzerland
Wednesday 3 April, 20:25 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Austria hope for their first win of the EHF EURO Cup 2024 when they host Switzerland
  • Switzerland have taken one victory in the Cup, against Austria in round 1, 33:27
  • neither side can hope to win the EHF EURO Cup, as Norway have eight points and only Hungary have the chance to equal that record
  • Austria’s Ines Ivancok is the top scorer of the Cup, with 30 goals, ahead of second-ranked Tabea Schmid from Switzerland, with 24

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / Kolektiff

