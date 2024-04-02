History on the line in last rounds of qualifiers

The last stretch in the race for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is here, with rounds 5 and 6 of the qualifiers to be played this week, deciding the last 13 berths up for grabs at the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland at the end of the year.

With all groups but one seeing the leaders already qualified, it is almost all about who will take each group’s second ticket and which sides will end up among the four best third-ranked teams.