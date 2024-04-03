15:38 | HALF-TIME

Türkiye doing well against already qualified Montenegro, leading by one despite left wing Dijana Mugoša netting six teams for the visitors. The second ticket from this group 6 will likely come down to a showdown between Türkiye and Serbia in the all-decisive round 6 on Sunday.

And North Macedonia have taken a commanding lead after their slow start in Azerbaijan, as they close in on their berth from group 5.

15:20

We are approaching the halfway mark in the first two matches – and both couldn't be more balanced so far. Türkiye led 7:4 but meanwhile Montenegro are back at 8:8 in their group 6 encounter. And nothing is separating Azerbaijan from North Macedonia in group 5, where the scoreboard displays 7:7 after the visitors enjoyed an early three-goal lead.

15:07

Round 5 has started in Baku and Rize. You can watch all matches live on EHFTV though geo-restrictions may apply due to local broadcasters' rights.

14:54

So, it's all about catching the spirit the next couple of days as we are going to find out which teams will complete the 24-nation lineup for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland.

For your convenience, here is the playing schedule and a link to the article explaining what teams need in order to punch their ticket to the final tournament:

14:45

Good afternoon to the live blog for round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup!

We are close to the throw-off for the first two matches – Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia in group 5 and Türkiye vs Montenegro in group 6 – so have a look at the day preview written by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan to see what is coming your way this afternoon and evening: