20240403

LIVE BLOG: Crucial round 5 of EHF EURO Qualifiers in full flow

03 April 2024, 16:00

The lineup for the Women's EHF EURO 2024, which contains 24 teams for the first time, will be confirmed in the last two rounds of the Qualifiers this week. First up is round 5 on Wednesday and Thursday, including the Hightlight Match between Ukraine and Germany on Thursday at 19:00 CEST.

 

Wednesday 3 April

16:14

What's in a name? One day before the official match ball for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 was revealed, the tournament's mascot was presented. It's a wildcat, which – based in all three countries – combines three essential traits of handball with its attributes of speed, agility and intelligence.

The only thing missing is the mascot's name, and that is where all handball fans have their say. Find out in this article how you can suggest names and take part in the voting.

15:56

The other round 5 match in group 6 starts soon: Bulgaria are hosting Serbia in Shumen. Throw-off at 16:00 CEST!

15:46

New tournament, new ball!

The official match ball for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 has been revealed earlier today. In contrasting shades of red with green highlights, the ball follows the branding for the EHF EURO 2024 and includes the competition's slogan Catch the Spirit. The ball will be used in every one of the 65 matches at the final tournament between 28 November and 15 December by the 24 participating teams who are looking to lift the coveted trophy.

Read all about the new official EHF EURO ball here.

15:38 | HALF-TIME

_ Türkiye vs Montenegro 15:14
_ Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia 12:19

Türkiye doing well against already qualified Montenegro, leading by one despite left wing Dijana Mugoša netting six teams for the visitors. The second ticket from this group 6 will likely come down to a showdown between Türkiye and Serbia in the all-decisive round 6 on Sunday.

And North Macedonia have taken a commanding lead after their slow start in Azerbaijan, as they close in on their berth from group 5.

15:20

We are approaching the halfway mark in the first two matches – and both couldn't be more balanced so far. Türkiye led 7:4 but meanwhile Montenegro are back at 8:8 in their group 6 encounter. And nothing is separating Azerbaijan from North Macedonia in group 5, where the scoreboard displays 7:7 after the visitors enjoyed an early three-goal lead. 

15:07

Round 5 has started in Baku and Rize. You can watch all matches live on EHFTV though geo-restrictions may apply due to local broadcasters' rights.

14:54

So, it's all about catching the spirit the next couple of days as we are going to find out which teams will complete the 24-nation lineup for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland.

For your convenience, here is the playing schedule and a link to the article explaining what teams need in order to punch their ticket to the final tournament:

14:45

Good afternoon to the live blog for round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup!

We are close to the throw-off for the first two matches – Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia in group 5 and Türkiye vs Montenegro in group 6 – so have a look at the day preview written by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan to see what is coming your way this afternoon and evening:

EHF EURO

History on the line in last rounds of qualifiers

DAY PREVIEW: The final two rounds of qualifiers will decide the last 13 places available, and the first day of round 5 can bring some answer…

yesterday
