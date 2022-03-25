Arenhart: “What makes a team is the spirit and will to fight”

Arenhart is no stranger to ‘projects’, having been part of the Brazil team that won the World Championship in 2013 during a time when the Brazilian Handball Federation had a partnership with Hypo Niederösterreich to develop their national squad by bringing players to the Austrian club.

In recent years, the national side has undergone rebuilding again and results are not far off — at the World Championship, Brazil went from 17th in 2019 to sixth in 2021.

On a club level, Arenhart’s venture in Romania in 2014/15, with HCM Baia Mare, came at a time when the domestic league was aiming to grow — and since has become far more prominent on the international stage.

“I have been through every kind of process in different teams and also inside of my national team. When I first arrived, we were just struggling to win the Pan American Games and then suddenly we became like, an American powerhouse. I believe in processes, to be honest. I think nothing happens from one day to another. You can really have good, good names but what makes a team is the team and the spirit and the will for fighting,” reflects Arenhart.

“Now I feel really honoured to be part of this new rebuilding system of our national team as their team captain. Also, it is a privilege for me to watch these young players grow and learn, and to teach them what it takes to reach a gold medal. So, it has been, all these years, a beautiful journey with the ups and downs.”

What about Krim’s journey? The Slovenian club have lofty ambitions to return to the top of Europe, after winning the Champions League in 2000/01 and again in 2002/03. The squad are aware of these goals and that surely brings a long-term focus simultaneously with the concentration on the current season.

“In the world of sports, everything feels so urgent all the time,” says Arenhart, commenting on how results can often be expected to come quickly but for a rebuilding project there is also the question of patience.

The goalkeeper says she would never hold back on wanting to achieve something big in 2021/22, but she is also aware that the team’s strength will continue to grow beyond this season.

However, to perform at the highest level and be motivated to work towards the longer-term goals, Arenhart believes the shorter-term aims are vital.

“For now, I'm really, really focused on these two games because I really believe we can do it and hopefully then focus on the next two games. But I think the way we work, we all enforce that we need to stick to something and to believe in something, and then the things are going to happen one day.”