Malaga and Gran Canaria aim for all-Spanish final

Only four teams are still in contention for the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22, and while two of them represent Spain – defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga and two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria – teams from Serbia and Ukraine are also in the race.

Both first-leg matches will be played on Saturday, with the return legs scheduled for next weekend.

titleholders Malaga are set to host ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja from Serbia after eliminating two Dutch sides, H.V.Quintus and JuRo Unirek VZV, as well as Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyjar on their way to the semi-final

in turn, Bukovicka Banja have beaten Valur Iceland (ISL), Jomi Salerno (ITA), Cabooter HandbaL Venlo (NED) and HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK)

Ukrainian team HC Galychanka Lviv will welcome Gran Canaria in Hodonin, Czech Republic

Galychanka defeated local side HK Hodonin in round 2, 48:27 on aggregate, and went on to beat IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK), SSV Brixen Sudtirol (ITA) and H71 (FAR) in the following rounds

Gran Canaria were too strong for A.R.C. Alpendorada (POR), Skara HF (SWE) and Izmir BSB SK (TUR) before defeating fellow Spanish side Visitelche.com Bm Elche in the quarter-final

Galychanka have temporarily relocated to Czech Republic

Given the current situation in Ukraine, Galychanka did not have an opportunity to play on home court in the semi-final. However, the Lviv-based team were eager to continue their successful campaign, and they managed to relocate to Czech Republic.

At least for a few weeks, the town of Hodonin has become their second home, and that is the place where Galychanka prepared for the matches with Gran Canaria and where they will host the first-leg game. Read the full story here.

While it is not easy for the Ukrainian champions to focus on handball now, they are determined to do their best.