Nordic teams eye last two semi-final spots

Two teams are already through to the semi-final, and four more sides are in the race for the two remaining spots as the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 enters the next phase.

Nærbø IL and CS Minaur Baia Mare have already secured their spots in the semi-final; teams from Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic and Switzerland hope to follow them.

The first leg of the quarter-final is scheduled for Sunday in the two Scandinavian countries; the return leg will be played seven days later.

Swedish team Alingsås HK will take on Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje from Czech Republic

in the Last 16, Alingsås defeated HC Tallinn (EST) 68:50 on aggregate; Plzen had a narrower win over Handball Esch (LUX): 63:56 on aggregate

Drammen HK from Norway will host Swiss side HSC Suhr Aarau in the other quarter-final

this quarter-final will be streamed live on EHFTV on Sunday at 18:00 CEST

in the previous round, Drammen played one game and won against Russian team SKIF Krasnodar (37:23); Aarau eliminated Czech side HCB Karvina: 57:51 on aggregate

Nærbø and Baia Mare went through, as their respective quarter-final matches with SKA Minsk (BLR) and HC Victor (RUS) have been cancelled

in the semi-finals, Nærbø meet the winner of Drammen vs Aurau, and Baia Mare play the winner of Alingsås vs Plzen

Drammen hope to join Nærbø

Norway is the only nation with multiple contenders left in the competition. While Nærbø are already through to the semi-final, Drammen hope to do the same following their two-match duel with Aarau.

Drammen, who won the EHF City Cup in 1996 and were runners-up of the EHF Challenge Cup in 2007, have already eliminated H71 (FAR), HC Dukla Praha (CZE) and SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) in the current competition, and now they hope to overcome a Swiss hurdle.

And if they manage to do so, Drammen and Nærbø will take on each other for a place in the final.