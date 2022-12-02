Arntzen: "Winning the EHF EURO is a boost for motivation"

It was a game where CSM could only withstand the pressure in the first half, and Arntzen knows all too well the difference that some of Vipers’ key players made in the second half.

"A loss does not mean anything in this moment of the competition. Of course, nobody likes losing, so we need to address the issues we had in the game, but right now we are confident we can go far in this season. The objective is to reach the EHF FINAL4," said Arntzen.

The 28-year-old left back is used to silverware from the national team, having won the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship and four EHF EURO titles, the most recent in 2022, in Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, as Norway secured their ninth gold medal in the competition.

While she did not feature prominently for Thorir Hergeirsson's side in the tournament, she still got a medal, as did right wing Malin Aune and goalkeeper Marie Davidsen, Arntzen's Norwegian teammates at CSM Bucuresti.

"Of course winning the EHF EURO is a boost for motivation. I know I did not play as much as I would have wanted, but it is huge for us, it is huge for Norway and we really want to use that motivation, that winning feeling, to deliver good performances also for CSM," added Arntzen.

There is no time for complacency, though, as CSM's players returning from the EHF EURO will feature in the Match of the Week against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. CSM had 11 players split across different teams, like Romania, Montenegro, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden.

On Sunday, CSM and FTC will face off for the 11th time in Europe's premier competition since they first met in April 2017. CSM have taken seven wins, as opposed to FTC's three, and five of those wins for the Romanian powerhouse came on their home court.

Currently, CSM sit in third place in the group A standings, with nine points, tied with leaders SG BBM Bietigheim and second-placed Vipers Kristiansand, holding a two-point advantage over FTC.