Ikast target third straight EHF Finals appearance

Main facts:

the club won bronze in the EHF European League Women last season

Ikast Håndbold has been a part of European competitions since the 1994/95 season

the club has a great history, winning lots of trophies nationally and internationally

Ikast’s top scorer of the season so far is the Norwegian back player Ingvild Bakkerud

The golden aim

After participating in the EHF Finals Women in the last two seasons Ikast Håndbold plays with open cards when it comes to the tournament this season.

First with fourth place in the 2020/21 season and most recently third place in 2021/22, the Danish club could almost smell the gold. This time they will not only be able to sense it on the horizon, they want to feel it, touch it and win it.

“We are a club with big history and therefore is it always important for us to do well in Europe. We believe we have the team who could win the EHF European League, like we had the chances for the last two years,” head coach Kasper Christensen says.

“Ikast Håndbold prioritise success and experiences in Europe. We have been on the European stage for many years and it’s important to do well. It’s part of the club’s DNA to reach as far as possible in European tournaments,” he adds.

Emma Friis 🇩🇰 has just received the award for best left wing at #ehfeuro2022 🏆



We already saw her shine last season in the #ehffinals 🏆 and this year her team Ikast Handbold is already waiting for opponents in the #ehfel 🟠 group stage! pic.twitter.com/Q8BwtGIl1K — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 20, 2022

Under the spotlight: Stine Skogrand

Not only the head coach of Ikast Håndbold has big ambitions and a great hope for the season; its captain, Stine Skogrand, has a wish for the EHF European League.

“Our biggest motivation this season is to play the finals, and this year we want to come to the final, after two years as number four and three,” she says.

However, there will be no success without difficult matches, tough opponents and exciting duels. Skogrand is also aware of who the biggest challengers for the title may very well be.

“I think Paris, Nantes, Valcea and DVSC Schaeffler are good candidates to win, in addition to ourselves. We have good chances, if we can play at our best, because it is a strong tournament,” believes the Norwegian right back.





Did you know?

Prior to the 2022/23 season, the club changed its name from Herning-Ikast Håndbold to Ikast Håndbold.

The decision came on the basis that the club wanted to get closer to the parent clubs.

It is not the first time that handball fans have had to get used to a new name in the mid-Jutland club in Denmark; in 2018 it went from being called HC Midtjylland Håndbold to Herning-Ikast Håndbold, before dropping ‘Herning’ again this year.

Arrivals and departures:

Newcomers: Andrea Austmo (Vipers Kristiansand), Julie Gantzel (Holstebro Håndbold), Trine Mortensen (IK Sävehof), Line Uno (ES Besancon), Stephanie Andersen (Randers HK), assistant coach Christian Køhler (København Håndbold)

Left the club: Sabine Englert (Aarhus United), Tyra Axnér (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold), Olivia Simonsen (SønderjyskE Kvinder), Naja Nissen (Rocasa Grand Canaria), assistant coach Anders Friis (Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, youth)

Past achievements:

EHF Cup

Winners (2): 2001/02, 2010/11

EHF Cup Winners’ Cup

Winners (2): 2003/04, 2014/15

EHF Challenge Cup

Winners (1): 1997/98

EHF Champions Trophy

Winners (1): 1998