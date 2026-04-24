Can Michalovce avoid a repeat of their 2023 scenario against a Turkish club?

Will history repeat for MSK IUVENTA Michalovce? In the 2022/23 season, the Slovakian side made it to the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women for the first time and, like this season, were playing against a club from Türkiye. And like this season, they clearly lost the away match against Antalya Konyaalti BSK: 31:24. Still, at home he following week, they came very close to earning a place in the final as they defeated Antalya 33:27, thus coming one goal short to make up the first-leg deficit. Antalya then went on to become the first Turkish winners of this trophy.

Michalovce are the only semi-finalists from last season that have made it to this stage again in 2025/26. Last season, they also lost against the eventual champions: Valur from Iceland. Only in 2023/24, Michalovce proceeded from the semi-finals (against Portuguese side Benfica) but then came up short against Elche in the final. If Michalovce prevail this weekend, they can prepare for another final against opponents from Spain.

photos © Costa del Sol Malaga (main); Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (in-text)