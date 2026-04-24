Malaga, Michalovce seek comebacks in semi-finals

Malaga, Michalovce seek comebacks in semi-finals

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EHF / Björn Pazen
24 April 2026, 13:00

Only one match separates the teams in the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 from entry into the two-leg final. The second leg of the semi-finals this weekend sees Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes and Bursa Büyüksehir BSK entering the reverse fixtures with an advantage. Guardes won the away match at Costa del Sol Malaga 26:24, Bursa took a more comfortably-looking 34:29 home win against MSK IUVENTA Michalovce. The final matches will be played on 16/17 May and 23/24 May.

SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Saturday 25 April, 20:30 CEST
First leg result: 26:24

  • the 26:24 defeat on home ground in the reverse fixture was the first defeat for Malaga in this competition after eight consecutive wins, while Guardes are still unbeaten with six victories and one draw
  • Guardes were ahead by even six goals in the first leg before Malaga scored a 5:1 run to set the final result
  • top scorers of the first leg were Rocio Rodriguez (Malaga) with five goals and Maria González, who netted six times for Guardes
  • both teams were finalists in the past: Malaga beat Zagreb in 2021 to raise the trophy and lost the 2022 final against Gran Canaria; Guardes lost in 2023 against Antalya; for them, it is the third semi after 2021 and 2023

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

Sunday 26 April, 17:30 CEST
First leg result: 29:34

  • in their fourth consecutive semi-final appearance, Michalovce need to win the second leg by at least six goals
  • goalkeeper Yaren Berfe Erin was one of the keys to Bursa win, saving 46% of the shots
  • like for Malaga, it was the first defeat of this European Cup season for the Slovakian side, while Bursa extended the stunning run in what is only their second European Cup season
  • in 2024, the Slovakian side made it to the final, which they lost to ATTICGO Bm. Elche from Spain
  • best scorers of the reverse fixture were Emine Gokdemir with eight goals for Bursa and Barbora Sabovová, who netted seven times for Michalovce

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Can Michalovce avoid a repeat of their 2023 scenario against a Turkish club?

Will history repeat for MSK IUVENTA Michalovce? In the 2022/23 season, the Slovakian side made it to the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women for the first time and, like this season, were playing against a club from Türkiye. And like this season, they clearly lost the away match against Antalya Konyaalti BSK: 31:24. Still, at home he following week, they came very close to earning a place in the final as they defeated Antalya 33:27, thus coming one goal short to make up the first-leg deficit. Antalya then went on to become the first Turkish winners of this trophy.

Michalovce are the only semi-finalists from last season that have made it to this stage again in 2025/26. Last season, they also lost against the eventual champions: Valur from Iceland. Only in 2023/24, Michalovce proceeded from the semi-finals (against Portuguese side Benfica) but then came up short against Elche in the final. If Michalovce prevail this weekend, they can prepare for another final against opponents from Spain.

 

photos © Costa del Sol Malaga (main); Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (in-text)

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