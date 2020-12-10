Audience figures on the up for opening week of Women’s EHF EURO 2020

Average audience of matches in Denmark peaks at 1 million

Subscriber numbers on EHFTV increase by 20,000

Two saves from goalkeepers go viral on social media

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 might only be eight days old, but the tournament has already caught the imagination of the public with large audiences watching live matches and engaging in online content.

Interest in matches in Scandinavia have already proven to be a hit with games featuring hosts Denmark and neighbours Norway attracting impressive early viewing figures.

In Denmark, the average viewership of matches in the preliminary round was just over one million, a market share of 54 per cent. On average 200,000 more fans have watched the action compared to figures for the past Women’s EHF EURO in 2018.

Half-a-million fans have watched matches screened in Norway – a market share of 42 per cent – potentially helped by the national team’s strong start to the competition.

Viewership on EHFTV has also started strongly, with more than 120,000 visitors accessing the streaming platform between 2-8 December. The most-watched game so far – Romania versus Germany – attracted 30,000 unique page views.

The platform has also seen a surge in new subscribers, with 20,000 new accounts registering since the tournament began on 3 December.

Thumbs up from the online community

With the competition played without spectators, extra emphasis has been placed on generating unique digital content across the EHF’s social media accounts.

After six days of action and 24 matches, two clips featuring goalkeepers have proven particularly popular.

French keeper Cleopatre Darleux’s incredible double save against Denmark reached 250,000 people in the space of 24 hours on Facebook, while Croatia’s Tea Pijevic’s stunning one-hand stop reached close to half-a-million people on Facebook and more than 100,000 on Instagram. Both videos recorded more impressions on Twitter than any of the videos from the Men's EHF EURO 2020 in January.

On the official EHF EURO TikTok account, Cristina Neagu’s lightning-quick penalty was viewed 140,000 times while the official website ehf-euro.com has been viewed over one million times.

Meanwhile the first ever mobile game to be launched during an EHF EURO has been well received by fans, with close to 4,000 downloads recorded in the space of just four days.

And finally, 7,000 people have signed up to receive the Morning Briefing – a daily newsletter sent directly to fans to keep them up to date with all the news throughout the competition.