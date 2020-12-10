Nord Stream 2 remains a supporter of EHF Champions League Men

EHF Marketing GmbH, together with its exclusive media and marketing partners, Infront and DAZN, have prolongated Nord Stream 2's partnership with the EHF Champions League Men.

The extension sees Nord Stream 2 support Europe’s premium club handball competition for another two years.

It guarantees Nord Stream 2 exclusive presence on LED boards, floor advertising stickers as well as integration on all EHF Champions League Men communication material. Furthermore, the company’s logo is featured on every participating team’s sleeve badge.

Nord Stream 2 has been present in European club handball as a partner of the EHF Champions League Men since the 2018/19 season.

During that time Nord Stream 2 have continued to help the handball community by distribution free tickets to volunteers and youth teams.

They are also no strangers to supporting additional handball projects together with EHF Marketing, having sponsored and co-organised last year’s outdoor under-17 tournament, EHF Mounthands.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “Nord Stream 2 has been a key partner in the portfolio of the EHF Champions League Men since 2018 and we are excited to work together for the remainder of the current season and until the end of next.

“We are proud that with its popularity across Europe and its 16 participating teams stemming from 13 different nations, the EHF Champions League Men confirms to be the ideal platform for Nord Stream 2 and their project activities.”

Ulrich Lissek, Head of Communications and Governmental Relations of Nord Stream 2 AG, added: “We are very happy to prolong our selected sports promotion with this two-year sponsorship agreement with EHF Marketing. Handball and most notably the EHF Champions League play an important part especially in Central and Northern Europe, which are also core regions for our project activities.”

Antonio Dominguez, Infront Senior Director Handball, said: “Nord Stream 2 has become synonymous with European handball. This prolongation is a clear indicator that they continue to see huge value in the EHF Champions League Men as a platform to positively expose their brand to their core audience.”

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: “We’re very pleased to extend the partnership with Nord Stream 2. Their continued support within the handball ecosystem will help our new partnership fuel the long-term success of the sport.”