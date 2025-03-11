Renars Uscins: How a super talent became a superstar

The left-hander scored 14 goals in the Olympic quarter-final against hosts France in Lille, including the last two goals in the final 25 seconds of regular time to make the score 29:29, which were followed by four more goals in overtime to win 35:34.
“That was a unique game in terms of the drama. That was the biggest highlight of my career so far. At the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, you could feel what it's like to have 20,000 fans in your favour, now it was 20,000 against you. But we got into a flow where you just forget the time, forget the feeling of what's around you and just do what's the most fun,” Uscins explained.
In Lille, the super talent became a superstar, ultimately winning the silver medal as the top scorer of Germany at the Olympics — and it wasn't easy for Uscins to deal with that new-found fame.
“Especially after the Olympics, there was a lot of attention surrounding me, mainly on social media. But luckily, I am mentally cool enough to just take it in my stride and not let it get to me,” he said, adding he hasn't had the time to let everything settle.
"2024 was a very crazy year. Many handball players don't go through these experiences in just one year — more like in three years. Debut in the national team, first European Championship, Olympic participation, for me, it was somehow all at the same time. You can't really have more attention and more pressure to perform.”