Renars Uscins: How a super talent became a superstar

Germany have won 22 consecutive EHF EURO Qualifiers in a series which began on 10 June 2015 with a 34:20 win in Finland, a month after a 26:20 loss in Spain. Germany went on to win the EHF EURO 2016 in Poland and won every qualifier for the 2018, 2020 and 2022 events before hosting — and skipping qualification for — the 2024 edition. The first two games on the road to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 saw Johannes Golla & co. take clear wins against Switzerland (35:26) and Türkiye (36:29) in group 7.

This week, the German team will be looking to extend this streak against Austria in a double-header, beginning with the Highlight Match of the round on Thursday at 18:00 CET in Vienna, and then on Saturday at 16:30 CET in a sold-out ZAG Arena in Hannover. Austria also won against Türkiye (31:28) but drew in Switzerland (29:29).

The Austria games are particularly special for captain Golla, as he will face his new SG Flensburg-Handewitt club coach Ales Pajovic — the Slovenian who has been coaching Austria since 2019 and will continue to do so until the end of the current qualifiers.

But another player is currently at the centre of attention, playing in his home arena in Hannover: Renars Uscins, who was voted Germany's Handball Player of the Year 2024 a few weeks ago at the age of 22. His roots are in Latvia, where he was born, but he never played handball there. His father Armand was a Latvian international and moved to Dessau-Roßlauer HV in 2005 and it was there, near Magdeburg, that Uscins' career began. He soon joined SC Magdeburg and became a German youth champion. His next big success came in the summer of 2021 as an All-star Team member and captain of Germany, Uscins won gold at the M19 EHF EURO.

In 2022, he transferred to TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, and in 2023 he captained Germany to the title at the U21 World Championship on home soil. A few months later, he made his debut in the men's national team and has been an integral part of the squad since EHF EURO 2024. Uscins was Germany's top scorer in the Olympic qualifiers for Paris in Hannover, and then came his finest moments under the five rings in Paris and Lille.