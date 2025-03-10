Stay close to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers action

With less than one year remaining until the start of the final tournament, 32 nations are eager to prove they deserve a place in the championship co-hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026.

While the three hosts and titleholders France have their final tournament tickets secured and are now competing in the EHF EURO Cup, the rest of the teams have a big week ahead, as rounds 3 and 4 of the qualifiers take place on 12/13 and 15/16 March.

Each round of the qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup will feature a Highlight Match, which will receive extensive coverage on the EHF EURO digital channels. Check out the schedule for the next Highlight Matches below:

Highlight Matches EHF EURO Qualifiers

Round 3

Austria vs Germany

Thursday 13 Match, 18:00 CET

Round 4

Croatia vs Czechia

Sunday 16 March, 17:30 CET

Highlight Matches EHF EURO Cup

Sweden vs Norway

Wednesday 12 March, 19:00 CET

Denmark vs France

Saturday 15 March, 16:00 CET

Photo © Filip Viranovski