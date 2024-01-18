Austria in seventh heaven with another win to throw off main round
The fairy-tale continues for Austria at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with another outstanding win against Hungary, despite being four goals down in the first half.
Ales Pajovic’s side clinched a 30:29 win and they are still unbeaten in four matches, while Hungary conceded their first loss in the competition.
It’s unbelievable, we won again. Before the competition, we did not think we would come this far, so now it is bonus for us. We want to keep going and when you win games like this one, you can only dream big.
We made a few mistakes, especially in defence, and it costs us the game. We feel like we played good offensively, but they scored too many goals. We not able to stop them, and it’s hard to win a game when the opponent scores 30 goals.