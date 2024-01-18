Austria in seventh heaven with another win to throw off main round

Another fabulous story for Austria

“I do not think that my heart could take another close match,” said Austria’s coach, Ales Pajovic, after the draw against Spain. Yet Austria could not escape this scenario for the third match in a row, providing another excellent outing against Hungary, who were favourites before the match, having won three out of three in the preliminary round.

But Austria rode their momentum and their underdog status, as their team spirit and brotherhood was enough to help them clinch a superb 30:29 win, which set a new record for the streak of unbeaten matches at the EHF EURO, with four games in a row.

It was once again about Nikola Bilyk and Constantin Möstl, but it was also about the team, with eight players contributing on the scoresheet. Austria have caught everyone’s attention and their remaining main round opponents will be focusing more intently on how to beat them.

Photos © Kolektiff Images