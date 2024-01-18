Karabatic sets goal-scoring record in France’s win

New record, no problem for Karabatic

In his 75th match at the EHF EURO, Nikola Karabatic wrote another piece of history. He was already one of the two players with the most medals won – five, alongside former teammate Luc Abalo – and the player with the largest number of appearances.

Now, Karabatic has the record for the largest number of goals, 289, after his five-goal outing against Croatia. This was the best performance in terms of goals scored by the legendary left back at the EHF EURO since netting nine in the 32:29 win against Denmark in the bronze medal match in 2018.

Records aside, France proved that the draw against Switzerland might only be a blip on the radar, as they held their nerve and delivered an excellent performance against Croatia, matching their opponents in every category, while holding the lead for more than 40 minutes. Things need to be improved here and there, mainly in defence, but France might be on their way to challenging for their first title at the EHF EURO since 2014.

Photos © Kolektiff Images