Karabatic sets goal-scoring record in France’s win
France are the first team to claim four points in main round group I at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, after a hard-fought 34:32 win against Croatia, in a match where Nikola Karabatic became the best scorer in the history of the competition, with 289 goals.
I'm very happy to get the record. But my career is also about the assists and the defences I made. This last season has been more about how I enjoy the game than just playing for the records and the titles I have been chasing all my life. I want to thank everyone around, even more my mum who called me a couple of days ago to tell me that I should get the record.
We played really well, as we scored 32 goals against France, which is not bad. Only the last five minutes we might regret, but overall, we played face to face with one of the best teams in the world, it's a shame we were not able to take the points.