Austria enjoy lofty win over Romania

GROUP 4

Austria vs Romania 36:32 (18:11)

Austria's 6:1 run between the seventh and the 11th minutes allowed them to break away from Romania, who had kept close for the first eight minutes before they lost their rhythm. With right wing Robert Weber, back Nikola Bilyk and line player Tobias Wagner combining for 26 goals in the match, Austria displayed great attacking efficiency, which Romania could not keep up with.

Weber, Austria's third all-time scorer, improved his tally to 895 goals, only five shy of the 900-goal mark, which only two players – Viktor Szilagyi and Andreas Dittert - have reached. Romania have lost their fourth EHF EURO Qualifiers match in a row, just three shy of their worst streak in the competition.

KEY STAT: Romania, the team with the longest streak without an EHF EURO presence, are now third in the group standings and face a mountain of a task if they want to qualify for the first time since 1996.