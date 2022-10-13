Nexe want to keep progressing

After years of playing in the group phase of the EHF Cup, the European League’s predecessor – and progressing as far as the quarter-finals once – the 2021/22 season in the EHF European League Men an exceptional one for Nexe. Led by new head coach Branko Tamse, Nexe went all the way to the EHF Finals, finishing fourth in Portugal. Boosted by experience and success, Nexe now seek to continue on the trailblazed path.

Main facts:

this is their 14th consecutive season in European competition; made up a six-goal deficit in qualification against KS Azoty Pulawy for their group phase spot

after Sasa Barisic-Jaman’s retirement, Janko Kevic took over the captain's band

at the EHF Finals Nexe were defeated by Orlen Wisla Plock 22:27 in the 3/4 placement match

the biggest departure from the club is Halil Jaganjac, who joined Rhein-Neckar Löwen

only two players arrived at the club: line player Marko Racic from PAUC Handball and Ivan Srsen from HSG Wetzlar

after having trouble with many injuries, coach Tamse will have a complete team after the return of Moreno Car and Aleksandar Bakic

Most important question: Can Nexe repeat last season’s success?

The team from the small city of Nasice made it to the EHF Finals 2022 against all odds to record the best result in the history of the club, finishing fourth behind SL Benfica, SC Magdeburg and Wisla Plock. Previously Nexe’s best results were the EHF Cup quarter-finals in the 2017/18 season and EHF European League quarter-finals in 2020/21 season.

Nexe have a well-structured team with clear goals, both in terms of results and club development.

“We managed to qualify for the group stage of the EHF European League again, which is a great thing for the reputation of our club, given that this is a very strong European handball competition,” says club president Josip Ergovic.

“As for our goals for this season, we have already achieved the first one, which is to qualify for the group stage. We are looking forward to the many more quality matches ahead of us against top quality European clubs. Last season we reached the very end, we played in the final tournament in Lisbon and it would be very nice to repeat that success.”

The team have not had big changes in the squad compared to last season. However, they have lost last season’s EHF European League top scorer Halil Jaganjac, and captain Sasa Barisic Jaman retired.

However, just two arrivals and the return of a few players after injuries clearly show Nexe is a structured team, helping Tamse to try and achieve his clear vision of repeating last year’s success.

Their strength in defence, effectiveness in attack and excellence at comebacks put Nexe on a list of the clubs to watch out for in their group.

Under the spotlight: Luka Moslavac

Left back Halil Jaganjac was one of the crucial parts of Nexe's success in recent years and his departure raised a few questions: principally, who will replace him. Nexe did look far and wide but decided to give the opportunity to Luka Moslavac and Tomislav Severec, already club members.

Moslavac is the one under the spotlight in the upcoming season as he has big shoes to fill – but he has already shown in qualification matches he is up for the job. A sharpshooter in attack but also a good defensive player, 2022/23 will be his opportunity to shine on the European stage. Moslavac comes from a sporting family, started his career in Virovitica and spent two years in Porec before joining the Croatian vice-champions in 2021.

How they rate themselves

Nexe’s first goal was to be among the best 24 teams in the EHF European League but after being part of the EHF Finals it is normal to aim higher. In a well-balanced group, they will face Skjern Handbold, Alpla HC Hard, Fraikin BM. Granollers, Balatonfüredi KSE and Sporting CP. With many first-time encounters, Nexe will give their best to finish on the first two positions or at least catch the Last 16 train.

“As favourites to win EHF European League I see the Flensburg team. However this is a competition in which the favourites don't always win. Everything is possible in this new season. When it comes to us, our goal and our wish is to reach the final tournament again,” says team captain Janko Kevic.

What the numbers say

5 - number of foreigners in the club. The ‘Thunders from Krndija hill’ are a good mixture of experience and talents. The last couple of seasons they have been known for developing young talents, especially from Croatia, and their list of foreigners is short: Serbs Mihailo Radovanovic and Predrag Vejin, Montenegrins Aleksandar Bakic and Fahrudin Melic, and Slovenian Andraz Velkavrh.

Fahrudin Melic 🇲🇪 will be leading @rk_nexe 🇭🇷 again this season 😍💪 #ehfel Mastermind? 🧠 pic.twitter.com/DverNSNteH — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) October 13, 2022

Did you know?

Nexe love a dramatic comeback in qualification rounds of the EHF European League. Qualifying for this season's edition after compensating for a six-goal deficit against Azoty Pulawy and progressing further with a 61:59 aggregate was not their first time. In 2021/22 they lost the first qualification match to Bjerringbro-Silkeborg by six goals, and made up the same deficit in the second leg to seal the group phase spot.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Marko Racic (PAUC Handball), Ivan Srsen (HSG Wetzlar)

Departures: Halil Jaganjac (Rhein Neckar Löwen) Miha Kavcic, Ivan Vida (Sélestat Alsace Handball), Mateo Rodin (RK Metkovic), Marin Greganic (RK Slatina), Sasa Barisic Jaman (retired)

Past achievements

EHF European League:

EHF Finals (1): 2021/22

Group phase (1): 2020/21

EHF Cup:

Quarter-finals (1): 2017/18

Group phase (2): 2014/15, 2018/19

Last 16 (1): 2011/12

Round 3: 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2019/20

Round 2: 2012/13

Croatian league: -

Croatian cup: -