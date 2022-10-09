Atzgersdorf and Valur enjoy Sunday comebacks

WAT Atzgersdorf vs HB Dudelange (LUX) was the tightest of the double-headers. The team from Luxembourg won 22:19 on Saturday, but their Austrian rivals took a 22:18 revenge win next day

Valur (ISL) also made a comeback on Sunday, defeating HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) 31:24 after a 29:26 defeat the day before

in turn, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) enjoyed the biggest advantage, as they defeated KHF Ferizaj from Kosovo 85:32 on aggregate

ZRK Borac (BIH) were also clearly dominant against Cyview Development Latsia Nicosia (CYP), winning 79:38 on aggregate, while Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) beat UHC Stockerau (AUT) 72:40 on aggregate

ZRK Kumanovo (SRB) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan (ISR) will meet twice in Ramat Gan on Monday and Tuesday

12 more double-headers as well as six second-leg matches will be played next weekend, from 13 to 16 October

Goalkeepers played a big role

Excellent goalkeeping became an important factor in quite a number of matches this weekend. Ana Ursu from Benfica stopped 48% per cent of shots (16 saves) on Saturday, helping her team to beat UHC Stockerau 35:19. On the same day, Dudelange's Pauline Leythienne made 18 saves, helping her team to a 22:19 first-leg victory against Atzgersdorf.

Lisanne Bakker from JuRo Unirek VZV was even more impressive, stopping 25 balls for a 67% save rate in the first leg against Dicken, won by the Dutch side 22:13. And on Sunday, Patrycja Chojnacka from Kobierzyce boasted an almost 68% save efficiency, making 23 saves and restricting Ferizaj to just 11 goals.