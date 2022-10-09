R2 ECW Gallery 5
EHF European Cup

Atzgersdorf and Valur enjoy Sunday comebacks

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev09 October 2022, 22:00

Eight teams booked their spots in round 3 the EHF European Cup Women following double-headers played this weekend.

In total, 22 round 2 matches were held from Friday to Sunday, including six first-leg encounters.

  • WAT Atzgersdorf vs HB Dudelange (LUX) was the tightest of the double-headers. The team from Luxembourg won 22:19 on Saturday, but their Austrian rivals took a 22:18 revenge win next day
  • Valur (ISL) also made a comeback on Sunday, defeating HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) 31:24 after a 29:26 defeat the day before
  • in turn, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) enjoyed the biggest advantage, as they defeated KHF Ferizaj from Kosovo 85:32 on aggregate
  • ZRK Borac (BIH) were also clearly dominant against Cyview Development Latsia Nicosia (CYP), winning 79:38 on aggregate, while Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) beat UHC Stockerau (AUT) 72:40 on aggregate
  • ZRK Kumanovo (SRB) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan (ISR) will meet twice in Ramat Gan on Monday and Tuesday
  •  12 more double-headers as well as six second-leg matches will be played next weekend, from 13 to 16 October

Goalkeepers played a big role

Excellent goalkeeping became an important factor in quite a number of matches this weekend. Ana Ursu from Benfica stopped 48% per cent of shots (16 saves) on Saturday, helping her team to beat UHC Stockerau 35:19. On the same day, Dudelange's Pauline Leythienne made 18 saves, helping her team to a 22:19 first-leg victory against Atzgersdorf.

Lisanne Bakker from JuRo Unirek VZV was even more impressive, stopping 25 balls for a 67% save rate in the first leg against Dicken, won by the Dutch side 22:13. And on Sunday, Patrycja Chojnacka from Kobierzyce boasted an almost 68% save efficiency, making 23 saves and restricting Ferizaj to just 11 goals.

R2 ECW Gallery 1
R2 ECW Gallery 2
R2 ECW Gallery 3
R2 ECW Gallery 4
R2 ECW Gallery 5
R2 ECW Gallery 6
R2 ECW Gallery 7
R2 ECW Gallery 8
R2 ECW Gallery 9
R2 ECW Gallery 10
R2 ECW Gallery 11
R2 ECW Gallery 12
R2 ECW Gallery 13
R2 ECW Gallery 14
R2 ECW Gallery 15
R2 ECW Gallery 16
R2 ECW Gallery 17
R2 ECW Gallery 19
R2 ECW Gallery 18
R2 ECW Gallery 20
QR2 ELW Gallery 8
Previous Article Away wins headline the start of the EHF European League Women

Latest news

More News