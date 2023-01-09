Azerbaijan hope to succeed on home court

The team from Azerbaijan do not boast a successful record at Men’s EHF EURO qualification tournaments, but now they hope to make at least one step forward.

From Friday through Sunday (13-15 January), Azerbaijan will host the qualifiers phase 1 tournament in Baku, and their obvious goal is to progress to the next stage.

Main facts

previously participated in qualification for EHF EURO 1996, 2006 and 2022

will host Cyprus, Great Britain and Malta in Baku this weekend

coached by Iranian Nasser Salimi, who took over in the summer of 2022

mainly rely on players from the domestic league

Most important question: will playing at home help the team?

After Nasser Salimi became head coach last year, Azerbaijan participated in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, where they lost to Turkey (29:19) and Iran (42:20) and finished fifth.

Since then, they have been focusing on the EHF EURO 2026 qualification. In the past, Azerbaijan have never advanced from the opening stage at such tournaments, but now they will play in Baku, which may boost their chances to progress.

However, head coach Salimi plays down this factor: “They say that playing at home gives some advantage, but I don’t believe in it. I prefer to believe in hard work.”

How they rate themselves

Salimi clearly says that the goal is to advance to the next stage — and he believes that it is possible.

“I hope that we can take at least the second place and go through. We have a good team, we have been working hard, and we definitely have a chance,” he says.

“On paper, Cyprus are the favourites, while Great Britain beat us a few times in the past, and Malta have reinforced their squad with some good players. So this group is not easy, but I hope that we can get some good results.”