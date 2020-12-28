Back in Handball: A letter from the EHF President

"Over the past months, the professionals within the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH have continued in their endeavours to maintain the integrity of the sport whilst navigating the challenges of a global health crisis.

"With conditions Europewide changing on an almost daily basis, the work undertaken to bring top events to the handball community has exceeded expectations in the light of the situation. I take this opportunity to emphasise that the successes achieved in 2020 - specifically getting the sport back on the court where it belongs - were only possible with the support of all our partners and stakeholders.

"As the year draws swiftly to a close, we wish to present one final gift to the handball community. Today, in our last venture of the year, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 has impressively finished the semi-final phase of the competition. Thus, please allow us to present the opening show of the 2020 event that confirms our efforts to get back in the game was worth every minute invested; click the link to relive this handball highlight.

"Regrettably, it was not possible to host you in Cologne at the end of June, and although the environment around the matches looks much different as we play the LANXESS arena without our spectators, the EHF and EHFM have been fortunate in being able to bring the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 to the fans around the globe via EHFTV transmissions and live TV in many regions.

So, as we stand on the eve of the 3/4 placement match and 1/2 final match, you are still cordially invited to be part of the event from the comfort of your own home.

Tuesday, 29 December 2020

18:00 hrs - 3/4 Placement Match: Telekom Veszprém HC vs PSG Handball

20:30 hrs - Final: THW Kiel vs Barça

With best regards,

Michael Wiederer, EHF President