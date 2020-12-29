PSG and Veszprém fight for last win

History repeated for Paris Saint-Germain HB and Telekom Veszprém HC as both sides still have to wait for their first ever trophy in the EHF Champions League after losing their respective semi-finals.

Although between them the two sides will field nine former EHF Champions League winners - seven for Veszprém and two for Paris - they now fight for third place and a prize pot of 150,000 euro compared to 100,000 euro for fourth.

Former PSG goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales will face his former teammates in the penultimate match of the 2019/20 season.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Tuesday 29 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com