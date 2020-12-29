EHF Champions League
PSG and Veszprém fight for last win
History repeated for Paris Saint-Germain HB and Telekom Veszprém HC as both sides still have to wait for their first ever trophy in the EHF Champions League after losing their respective semi-finals.
Although between them the two sides will field nine former EHF Champions League winners - seven for Veszprém and two for Paris - they now fight for third place and a prize pot of 150,000 euro compared to 100,000 euro for fourth.
Former PSG goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales will face his former teammates in the penultimate match of the 2019/20 season.
3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Tuesday 29 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com
- Paris lost their semi-final 32:37 against Barça, while Veszprém were defeated 35:36 by Kiel after extra time on Monday
- two Spanish coaches and former EHF Champions League winners fight for third place: Raul Gonzalez, who steered Vardar to the trophy in 2017, and David Davis, who won the title with Ciudad Real in 2006, 2008 and 2009
- with Rogerio Moraes, Daniil Shishkarev and Dainis Kristopans all playing in the placement match no player will be defending the VELUX EHF FINAL4 title he won with Vardar in 2019
- it is the 12th EHF Champions League duel between the two sides. PSG have won six, Veszprém four, and one match ended in a draw
- PSG won the only VELUX EHF FINAL4 match between the two 27:26, the 2017 semi-final
- PSG have always won one match in Cologne: they finished third in 2016 and 2018 and second in 2017
- Veszprém finished fourth in their first-ever appearance in 2014, won the placement match in 2017 and lost the final in 2015, 2016 and 2019
- the current top scorers for the two sides are Petar Nenadic with 64 goals for Veszprém and Mikkel Hansen with 53 goals for PSG
Of course we prepare to win the game, the tournament is not over yet although we cannot win the trophy anymore. We do not want to go home with two defeats, so we have to prepare well
It's hard to come out from a defeat but we will have to try and keep up the level, and hopefully we can come out with one victory this weekend