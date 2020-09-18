Back in the Game: Secretaries General Conference 2020

Secretaries general of national federations met on Thursday and Friday for the 12th Conference for Secretaries General to learn and discuss the changes and challenges within European handball ahead of a busy 2020/21 season.

The conference also formed an important final stage of the development of the new EHF Master Plan, with the federations charged with providing their inputs, ideas and requirements in a series of break-out sessions to identify the goals of the project plus the initiatives required at both EHF and national levels.

With elite level handball making a much-welcome return last week, the conference – titled Back in the Game – Growing Handball – began by informing federations on the steps being implemented to ensure a safe return to action, including a recap on the EHF’s hygiene concept regarding Covid-19.

As a result of last season’s affected calendar, the secretaries general were also informed on updates on the playing calendar, spanning both club, national team and beach handball competitions.

Information on bidding processes for EHF EURO 2026 and 2028 were also explained, with federations reminded that the deadline to submit a bid for either tournament closes on 1 October 2020.

Furthermore, the latest developments within the EHF were introduced, with presentations focusing on the new digital environment, the refreshed social media channels, the new Home of Handball website and the new brand.

There was also an update from the EHF and EHF Marketing’s long-term media and marketing partners, Infront and DAZN, on the progress made in sales, digital marketing and TV production.

New changes and Master Plan explained

A change within the EHF was also announced, with the business groups of Additional Activities and Education & Development merged.

The result is the creation of one new department title Sport & Game Services, which encompasses grassroots – one of the seven pillars of the new EHF Master Plan.

Federations were also given an update on several EHF projects within this area, including wheelchair handball, Respect Your Talent and data tracking.