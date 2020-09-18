New referee teaching materials now available

The EHF’s Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC) has released the guidelines for refereeing at senior EHF Women’s and Men’s competitions.

The guidelines are relevant for all the EHF’s senior competitions, as well as throughout this year for EHF Member Federations and can be accessed via a specially prepared video platform.

The EHF TRC members have selected 70 video clips from the Women’s and Men’s EHF Champions League in order to specify EHF refereeing guidelines in seven key areas: penalty decisions, offensive fouls, passive play, pivot play, progressive punishment, special situations and wing play.

The EHF’s referee experts have provided their advice and opinions on each clip to help users understand every situation shown in the teaching materials.

It must be understood that all video scenes are shown for educational purposes only – incorrect decisions or actions should not be regarded as a personal criticism of any person featured in the clips.

To watch all the clips, click here.