Back to school for the next EHF Webinar

Moderated by João Monteiro, the webinar will feature the input of Carlos Prieto, who won the EHF Champions League twice with Barça in the 1990s and once with BM Ciudad Real in 2006.

Since retiring from his stellar career which took him to Spain, Germany, Slovenia, Switzerland and the USA, Prieto has focused on education and getting children excited about handball. He will share his knowledge and ideas with anyone interested in handball at school.

“Kids need to know that beyond playing on the court, handball offers social skills for life like respect, team spirit and togetherness,” says Prieto, who has also worked as an ambassador for the EHF's Respect Your Talent programme, which teaches best practices, both on and off the court, to the best emerging talent across the continent.

The webinar is aimed at sports teacher and youth handball coaches, but the content is not only about training. It will include ideas on how to start playing handball at school, with simple games and training sessions, how to give pupils a perspective in handball, and how to learn playfully.

To learn more about that, we will hear from Luisa Estriga, PhD in Sports Science and assistant professor of the sports faculty at Porto University.

In 2019, Estriga published "Team Handball: Teaching and Learning Step-by-Step: An Instructional Guide", a go-to resource for many handball coaches and teachers.

The webinar begins at the new time of 13:00 CEST on Thursday 7 September and is expected to last for one hour. As usual, there will be a chance for you to ask your questions to the experts.

To attend, all you need to do is click here to register.