Handball fiesta in Sevilla as European Masters throw off

Experienced athletes will gather in Sevilla to compete in two women's and four men's age categories, with this year's champions set to be crowned on Sunday 22 June.

Five sports halls are ready to welcome former players and host the matches of the 2025 edition — El Paraquas Sport Centre, Mar del Plata Sport Centre, Mendigorria Sport Centre, Rochelambert Sport Centre and Amate Sport Centre are all taking part in the event. Fans have the opportunity to follow the matches in the main venue (El Paraguas Sport Centre) online on the YouTube channel of the competition.

Some of the 2024 champions are ready to take over the handball court once again, with Maristas Algemisi eyeing another trophy in the women +33 category. Previous champions FC Porto Vintage (men +35), BM Granada Veteranos (men +45) and Odesa (men +55) are also aiming to add another achievement to their records.

A few handball stars are set to make an appearance on the court and steal the spotlight at the EHF European Masters 2025 Handball Championships — former France national players William Accambray and Xavier Barachet will join the men +45 competition with CPB Rennes.

Women +33

GROUP A: Maristas Algemisi (ESP), Oppegaard (NOR), Sakarya Veteran Team (TUR), Handbol Banyoles (ESP), BM La Roca (ESP)

GROUP B: Angyalok (HUN), All Stars (SVK), Scandi Stars (DEN), Towanda BM Almeria (ESP), Club Deportivo Asab (ESP)

Women +43

GROUP A: FIF Handball (DEN), Veteranas Granada (ESP), Roma Handball (ITA)

GROUP B: Lynge Uggeloese (DEN), Esfera Andebold Masters (POR), Aliaga Veteran Handball (TUR), OAR Gracia (ESP)

Men +35

GROUP A: FC Porto Vintage (POR), CH Banyoles (ESP), CD Masters BM Almeria (ESP), Balonmano Lalin (ESP), CD Veteranos BM Sevilla (ESP), CM Maristas Ademur (ESP)

GROUP B: CPB Rennes (FRA), Handbol Terrassa (ESP), ACD Monte Masters (POR), Veteranos Proin (ESP), Veteranos PAN Moguer (ESP), Trops Ciudad de Malaga (ESP)

Men +45

GROUP A: Handball Masters Slovakia (SVK), CD Veteranos BM Sevilla (ESP), Handbol Sant Fost (ESP), CPB Rennes (FRA), BM Osuna Madrid (ESP), Veteranos Gades (ESP)

GROUP B: CB Mostoles (ESP), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR), Naval Masters Istanbul (TUR), Sagrada Familia Malaga (ESP), BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Veteranos PAN Moguer (ESP)

Men +50

GROUP A: BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Kolding IF (DEN), M50 Portugal (POR), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR), CD Veteranos BM Sevilla (ESP), HM Ostrava (CZE)

Men +55

GROUP A: Odesa (UKR), Oldi Szczecin (POL), HC Viimsi (EST), Budapest Old Boys (HUN)

GROUP B: Cat+45 (ESP), Silesia Polska (POL), MAFC Masters (HUN), Handbol Terrassa (ESP)

