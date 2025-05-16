New EHF delegates ready to take up their role in 2025/26 season

EHF delegates are essential for developing the sport, as they play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of handball events and providing advice, expertise, assistance, and feedback to the referees.

The EHF Candidate Delegates’ Course prepares the participants for officiating top-level handball by engaging them in a series of important topics for their jobs, developing their knowledge and skills to oversee what is happening at the games, ensure the enforcement of regulations, and support the development of handball.

The ninth EHF Candidate Delegates’ Course marked another key step in strengthening the European Handball Federation's delegate structure, with a clear focus on developing consistent, high-level officiating across all competitions.

A total of 17 participants successfully passed the intense three-day programme in Vienna on 8-10 May and are ready to take up their roles as EHF delegates at the start of the 2025/26 season. During the course, the participants engaged in in-depth sessions regarding game management, rule interpretation, communication strategies, use of officiating technology, and referee assessments — all designed to prepare them for success on and off the court.

The programme covered a broad spectrum of topics essential to modern game supervision:

match analysis and decision-making under pressure

in-depth rule interpretation and case studies

communication and cooperation with referees and team officials

use of digital tools and reporting systems

crisis management and conflict resolution scenarios

This course not only aims to standardise delegate performance across borders but also reinforces the EHF’s commitment to quality assurance and professionalism in event management.