Triple Danish celebration at the European Masters 2025

The four competition days at the EHF European Masters 2025 Handball Championships provided physical activity and networking for all participants, while former athletes took part in friendly tournaments and challenged each other for trophies.

After the throw-off on Thursday, 19 June, the competition culminated on Sunday, when the champions in each of the six categories were crowned. Danish teams stole the spotlight in the women's categories, as Scandi Stars and Lynge Uggeloese took victories in the women +33 and +43 finals. The latter managed to defeat FIF Handball in the only national derby that took place in Sunday's finals.

In the men +35 category, last year’s winners from Portugal, FC Porto Vintage, were not able to defend their title and had to settle for second place after a narrow loss against their French opponents CPB Rennes, who had two former France national players on their side: William Accambray and Xavier Barachet.

The French club was also represented in the men +45 category and came close to celebrating another title, but, unfortunately, they could not match the Spanish side's BM Granada Veteranos power.

The third title for Denmark arrived in the men +50 tournament, where Kolding IF ended their incredible journey with a well-deserved victory over CD Veteranos BM Sevilla, preventing Spain from having two clubs among the champions.

In the men +55 championship, the Ukrainian side Odesa were eager to re-enact the success from last year, when they took a convincing win in the final against CAT +45 from Spain, but their dreams were shattered by Budapest Old Boys, who brought the only title for Hungary in the competition.