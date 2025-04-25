Xavi Pascual talks handball tactics in EHF Webinar

Xavi Pascual has a wealth of experience to share with the webinar participants. Currently the head coach of Machineseeker EHF Champions League powerhouse One Veszprém HC, the Spanish coach has a rich history in the game.

First, he played as a goalkeeper for a string of Spanish clubs until 2005. After ending his playing career, he coached his hometown club Barça club for 12 highly successful seasons, leading them to three EHF Champions League titles, before joining the ambitious project of Dinamo Bucuresti in 2021. Prior to the 2024/25 season, he arrived at Veszprém. He combined his club duties with leading the Romanian national team twice, and for five years in total.

During his webinar, Pascual will focus on applying the right tactics for situations in a handball game where a team has a numerical inferiority, or a numerical superiority.

EHF Webinars are free of charge. Participants can register here for the webinar with Xavi Pascual on Tuesday 6 May from 13:00 until 14:20 CEST.