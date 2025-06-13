European Handball Manager celebrated its 10th anniversary

Brihault praised the programme’s special approach: “In the beginning, it was the request of Forum Club Handball to improve the quality of club managers. Now we have the best example of academic education, fed by research, with open-minded and constructive people working on both sides.”
In 10 years, 42 lecturers have held 720 teaching units. Among the graduates have been two former IHF World Players of the Year: Henning Fritz (Germany) and Eduarda Amorim (Brazil). The European Handball Manager certificate programme, which is unique in Europe, has developed into a renowned qualification for leaders in professional handball, with graduates from over 25 countries and numerous success stories in management positions.
“We managed all challenges, like the pandemic. We had many dedicated and motivated graduates, and it gives me great pleasure to see the development of them,” said Dr Stefan Walzel, programme director at the German Sport University Cologne.
In recognition of their contribution to the European Handball Manager Programme over the past 10 years, Walzel handed over the European Handball Manager Distinguished Service Awards to Helmut Höritsch (retired EHF office responsible for education and development) and Butzeck.