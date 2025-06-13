European Handball Manager celebrated its 10th anniversary

It was 10 years ago that the first European Handball Managers started their journey in this programme, which is organised by the German Sports University Cologne and the European Handball Federation. Including the 2025 cohort, an overall of 141 graduates have received the certificate now.

The graduation ceremony in LANXESS arena was attended by EHF President Michael Wiederer, Honorary EHF President Jean Brihault, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner, President of Forum Club Handball Xavier o’Callaghan, Managing Director of Forum Club Handball Gerd Butzeck and Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH David Szlezak.

“It is a pleasure to dive into the academic world and to see the future of handball managers. There is no better place to see what handball is able to do than the LANXESS arena. Here at the EHF FINAL4, you see what is possible for new managers,” said Wiederer.