Barça break all records

0 clubs defended their trophy in Cologne since the implementation of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010. Kiel have the chance even to win two trophies in six months.

0 teams are Champions League debutants or have their first knockout stage ahead.

0 points were the outcome for Zagreb in 14 group matches, and it was the first time since the groups have been played with eight teams (starting in the 2015/16 season) that a club did not win any point. The previous low score was two points, recorded by both Besiktas and Schaffhausen.

0 play-off pairings — like in the Last 16 in the previous two seasons — include teams from the same country.

1 play-off pairing is a repeat of a previous EHF Champions League final: Vardar vs Veszprém.

1 time this season, 45 or less goals were scored in a group match: when Porto beat Szeged 25:19.

1 player has defended the trophy in Cologne so far — and he remains in this season’s competition, with Vardar: Ivan Cupic. After winning the 2016 title with Kielce, the Croatian was VELUX EHF Champions League winner in 2017 with Vardar. In 2019, still with the Macedonian side, he took his third trophy.

1 male has won the trophy in Cologne as a player and a coach: Filip Jicha — 2010 and 2012 on the court and 2020 on the bench, all with THW Kiel.

3 coaches were or are at the helm of HC PPD Zagreb so far during the 2020/21 season: Igor Vori was succeeded by Vlado Sola and now Ivica Obrvan.

4 times in 14 matches, Barcelona scored more than 45 goals.