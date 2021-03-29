Kristianstad take control midway through double-header

Seven goals separated IFK Kristianstad and Abanca Ademar Leon in the first leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Monday evening.

After a very balanced first half, an inspired and effective performance by the hosts made all the difference after the break at Kristianstad Arena.

LAST 16, LEG 1

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 34:27 (16:14)

first of a double-header with the second leg played on Tuesday

Gustaf Banke turned the game around when he came in between the Kristianstad posts

Gregor Ocvirk was a nightmare for Ademar’s defence, scoring 11 goals

Tin Lucin led Ademar Leon’s attack with seven goals

Ocvirk and Nyfjäll on fire

While Gustaf Banke built a wall in the Swedish side’s goal in the second half, frustrating Leon with some admirable saves.

The attacking duo of Gregor Ocvirk in the back court and Adam Nyfjäll on the line, combined for with 19 goals and gave wings to Kristianstad’s European dreams as they now have a huge lead to defend for the second leg tomorrow evening, also on home court.