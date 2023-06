Barça coach Ortega aims for record eighth trophy

Apart from Pérez de Vargas and Ariño, both four-time winners with Barça, no player at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 has lifted the trophy more than three times in the past.

However, a different record can be set by Ortega, who has the chance to become the outright leader on the all-time winners list. Ortega has won the title already six times as a player and once as a coach – at last season’s EHF FINAL4.

If Barça win again, it would mark Ortega’s eighth title, moving him one past his legendary former teammate Andrei Xepkin, who remains the only player with seven trophies.

Another coach can raise his trophy tally from five to six: Barlinek Industria Kielce’s Talant Dushjebaev, who won his first as player in 1994 and has meanwhile added four more as a coach, most recently with his current club Kielce in 2016.

Since 10 current Barça players have already won the trophy with their club in 2021 and 2022, the total number of multiple EHF Champions League winners at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is 16.