Six talking points after enthralling EHF FINAL4

Vipers’ perfect recipe to clinch place in history

Only Györi Audi ETO KC (five titles) and Hypo Niederösterreich (four) have won the trophy more times than Vipers Kristiansand, but the Norwegian side have now tied Danish teams Viborg HK and Slagelse DH as three-time champions. However, neither Viborg, nor Slagelse clinched three consecutive titles, as Vipers have become only the second team to secure a three-peat – after Györ’s reign in 2017-19.

Statistically, this was Vipers’ best EHF Champions League season, with 16 wins and only two losses on the way to the trophy; in the previous two, they first lost four games and then went on to lose two games and draw another one.

The fighting spirit, the fast-paced style, almost impossible to stop due to the proficiency of their dynamic back court, with another layer of experience added by an outstanding goalkeeper in Katrine Lunde, who won the trophy for a women’s record seventh time, were all key ingredients to the recipe perfected by coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad, who will leave Vipers on a high, with another title on his resume.

Goals galore in the season and at the EHF FINAL4

It was a true handball festival in Budapest, with a record for the most goals scored in an EHF FINAL4 game in the semi-final between Vipers and Györ, as the two teams combined for 72 goals (37:35) in a roller-coaster game, which saw an excellent comeback for Györ stifled by Vipers’ resilience.

In total, 238 goals were scored throughout the weekend, only five goals shy of the record set last season. However, the average number of goals of 59.5 in the four games was higher than throughout the season (56.8, with 7,277 goals in 128 matches; an uptick of 0.3 goals per game from last year).