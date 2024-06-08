Taking an early three-goal advantage, the Blaugranas were able to count on their defence and Emil Nielsen’s saves to make the difference even bigger before the break. Avoiding conceding any goals for 12 minutes, they were already ahead by six at half-time.

The Nielsen show did not stop after the break, as the EHF EURO 2024 silver medallist added seven saves to his tally to help his team increase their advantage even further. Despite Carlos Ortega making the most of the last minutes and rotating his bench, Barça remained firmly in control until the final whistle.

SEMI-FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER) 30:18 (15:9)

Barça took a three-goal advantage within the first two minutes, but Kiel quickly reacted and, thanks to a 3:0 series, made the score even in the seventh minute

with Nielsen making a miracle between the posts, Barça reclaimed the upper hand and took the first four-goal advantage of the evening in the 22nd minute, after Aitor Ariño scored into the empty goal

Barça created a lead of eight goals in the 33rd minute, before Kiel scored four in a row to come back within four five minutes later

that was not enough though, as Barça kept pushing, propelled by their defensive power and their rotations, to take their biggest advantage of 13 goals in the 56th minute

scoring only 18 goals, THW Kiel now have the new record for fewest goals scored in a single match at the EHF FINAL4 Men

Barça fell just one goal short of the biggest win at the EHF FINAL4 Men — a record they had set themselves in 2021 when they cruised to the title with a 36:23 win against Aalborg

Emil Nielsen the dream-crusher strikes again

A non-handball fan might look at him and wonder who the youngster standing between Barça’s posts is, but on Saturday night, Nielsen proved again that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. His performance against THW Kiel, especially in the first half, was incredible.

Nielsen’s statistics in the first half — eight saves at a rate of 50 per cent — do not clearly reflect the impact he had on the game, impressive though the figures were. Niclas Ekberg, Rune Dahmke, Eric Johansson — none of the THW Kiel players were able to win the mind games Nielsen played, very much like all other players in the other EHF Champions League since the beginning of the season.