Flash Quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 semi-finals

COLOGNE — Comments from the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 semi-finals day from Aalborg Håndbold head coach Stefan Madsen (DEN), wing Sebastian Barthold (NOR) and Kristian Bjørnsen (NOR), back Mads Hoxer (DEN), back Lukas Nilsson (SWE), goalkeeper Niklas Landin (DEN), back Mikkel Hansen (DEN) and back Henrik Møllgaard, and Magdeburg back Felix Claar (SWE), goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez (ESP), head coach Bennet Wiegert (GER) and back Omar Ingi Magnusson (ISL) after Aalborg beat Magdeburg 28:26 in the first semi-final.

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Stefan Madsen (DEN) - head coach

On his emotions after winning the semi-final:

“I am extremely proud to, once again, reach the final. We are proud of the way we managed to play this game. We knew before that we had to find something extraordinary to beat them. Everybody agrees that SCM are maybe the best team in Europe at the moment, especially when they’ve got the space to play one-against-one. We tried to do something totally different and it worked.”

Sebastian Barthold (NOR) - left-wing

On qualifying for the final:

“It was an amazing match, between two tough teams that played good handball. Maybe it was not the prettiest game ever, but one of the most intense. It was an amazing game to play, especially in such an atmosphere. It’s a dream come true to play the final here. Tonight, we tried something we usually don’t do, a five-one defence, a bit more aggressive, to kill their rhythm and how they approach their attack. I am really satisfied. We also got a lot of good situations, we managed to put the right players in the right situations, and we fought for everything, every fumble, every contact. It’s an amazing feeling to be here with the final ticket. It could have gone both ways, but I feel like we deserved it more tonight.”

On preparation for the final:

“I don’t know if we were so good at preparing the final three years ago, we’ll learn from that experience. Maybe this time around, the team is a bit different. In 2021, we were super underdogs, and maybe to some still, we are the fourth team at the EHF FINAL4. But we can beat every team, tonight we beat the reigning champions, the best team in Germany. And if we can beat them, we can beat everyone.”

Mads Hoxer (DEN) — right back

On winning the semi-final:

“We are very happy and very proud, of course. Now you can really say that details made the difference tonight, when you win by two goals after being so tight for the whole game. I think our defence was key, as we were able to stop them a lot of times and to make them attack a lot longer than they like.”

On the aggressive defence Aalborg used in the second half:

“We decided to go more aggressive, more one-on-one defence, in order to stop their back-court players, and it kind of worked. We slowed them down and they struggled to find good solutions in the end. This is not something that we are used to, but this is something that the coach had in mind before the game. For sure, we might not have been able to hold for 10 minutes, but we held it enough to make the difference.”

On his first EHF FINAL4 experience:

“It’s amazing, it’s my first time and it’s crazy. There is a lot of tension. You can feel that every action is really important, but I really like it. It’s really fun to play and we are really looking forward to tomorrow’s final.”

Kristian Bjørnsen (NOR) — right wing

On qualifying for the final:

“It’s crazy. It was a very tight game, very tense, where every ball counted twice. But in the end, I don’t even know what made the difference. Niklas [Landin} came back on and made some key saves. We also were able to pull out a different defence to disturb them. If you add all of this, I guess that we made the details fall on our side.”

On the importance of experience in these games:

“Of course it is important, but let’s be honest, Magdeburg’s players are not exactly new to this game either. Of course, having Niklas [Landin] behind us, you know he can make some important saves, for example. But it was really a team victory more than anything else, I think.”

On the opponent he would rather play against in the final:

“I don’t mind, to be honest. Both are amazing teams with a lot of great players. That will not make a difference. We are 60 minutes away from the title now, and no matter if we are playing against Kiel or Barcelona, we want to win the final.”

Niklas Landin (DEN) — goalkeeper

On returning to Cologne:

"This is one of the most amazing halls for handball and it's inspiring to play here. I have experienced so many great moments here."

On preparing for the final game tomorrow:

"We have to find something extraordinary for tomorrow and believe in ourselves and our abilities to win."

Mikkel Hansen (DEN) — left back

On defence being the key element of their strategy for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

"We had to focus on doing a steady job today and we have to continue that tomorrow. We have to play again as a team and focus on our defence. Our defence helped us a lot and it was the defence that we focused on during the last few training sessions."

Henrik Møllgaard (DEN) — left back

On his experience in the semi-final at LANXESS arena:

"This is different from the last time here. It feels more special to me and to the entire team."

On the team's preparation for tomorrow's final:

"You have to control these guys and you just have to figure it out. I'm 39 years old, but we all have to run against each other and play the best game we possibly can, no matter what."

Lukas Nilsson (SWE) — left back

On his experience at today's semi-final:

"It means so much for the whole team to come here and to win today was amazing."

SC Magdeburg (GER)

Felix Claar (SWE) — centre back

On losing the semi-final:

“It’s really tough, especially since we were that close. We put everything we had in the game, but it was not enough. We are really disappointed. It’s really bitter to lose that way.”

On the problems the Magdeburg defence experienced:

“They defended really aggressively in the second half — really high defence — and we couldn’t find the solutions against that. And when we did, in the last minutes, then Niklas Landin was there. This tough defence from them was a little bit of a surprise. That gave us a lot of problems. I think our offence has not been running smoothly enough to win.”

Sergey Hernandez Ferrer (ESP) — goalkeeper

On losing the semi-final:

“It’s hard to lose like that, when you have the impression that things could have also gone your way. It hurts, but I feel like we missed a little bit of everything in every area of the game. But at this level, a little bit is actually a huge bit and that makes the difference in the end.”

On what Magdeburg missed exactly to qualify:

“A lot of things, really: Saves, defences, offences…A lot of things. We can be proud of what we showed, but we missed a lot of things. This is far from the best performance we could have played today.”

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On what made the difference in the outcome:

“It was a tough fight. A really close game for 60 minutes. Small things made the difference. Maybe we have had too many problems to find good solutions in offence, against the offensive part of Aalborg’s defence. Saves were the biggest difference, I think. We had not so much saves, unlike Aalborg.”

Omar Ingi Magnusson (ISL) — right back

On the semi-final:

“Aalborg played a really good game. They had a good game plan against us. We had problems with their defence. It was hard for us to score. We did not get our rhythm going. It was a tough fight and in the end they scored more.”

On his personal performance:

“Five missed shots is not good enough. It’s not about me. We need to win as a team. We did not play good enough and there is nothing else to say, really.”