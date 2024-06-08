FF4CGN24

LIVE BLOG: Semi-finals day in Cologne

08 June 2024, 11:00

From 16 teams down to four — it's semi-finals day in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24. The two matches at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on Saturday will decide who fights for the trophy on Sunday, with defending title holders Magdeburg playing Aalborg at 15:00 CEST and Barça meeting THW Kiel at 18:00 CEST. 

 

Saturday 8 June

11:53

While the fan vote for the EHF Excellence Awards will begin on June 11, there are two individual awards that will be decided this weekend: The MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 and the top scorer of the season. 

PSG line player Kamil Syprzak has a solid chance of clinching this title for the first time in his career, as he leads the standings clearly, with 112 goals scored this season — at an impressive rate of 80 per cent no less. If he takes it, he will be the first Polish player ever to do so.

But as Syprzak is not contesting the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, his taly will not move, and that leaves the chance for a player participating in the semi-finals and finals to climb the ranking. 

Next in line behind Syprzak is GOG's Emil Madsen, who was top scorer last season, but is out of the competition. In third is the player who may be able to snatch the glory from Syprzak, as he will take part in the final weekend: Barça captain Dika Mem. He needs 16 goals to do it, which is no small feat, but is also not impossible. However, Mem says the top scorer title is nothing compared to the season trophy. 

If it means helping my team win the trophy, then perfect, but I don’t focus on that. If I only score two and we win the trophy, then I’ll gladly take it. This team is not about individuals, it’s about the collective strength and how we are able to win as a team, not about who will score 10 and who will score two.
Dika Mem
Right back, Barça

11:38

A legend of the game no doubt — Mikkel Hansen has cemented his name in the history books with his multitude of All-star Team nods in the EHF Champions League, top scorer crowns and appearances at the EHF FINAL4. And that means plenty of recognition at the meet and greet last night, and even a few fans copying his iconic look!

As the Aalborg back looks to his last two matches in the Champions League, hoping to take the title for the first time, journalist Kevin Domas takes a look at his career, with the help of a few TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 players and coaches. Read the feature below. 

EHF Champions League

Hansen hopes to farewell Champions League with first title

FEATURE: The legendary Danish left back will play his last club games this weekend at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

today, 2 hours ago

11:27

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 got underway officially last night with the opening party, which involved the teams being presented on stage and a meet and greet. Enjoy the highlights below!

11:00

Good morning from Cologne, where the long-awaited moment has arrived! Today we take the penultimate step towards finding the champions of the season, as the semi-finals take place.

The schedule:

    • SC Magdeburg vs Aalborg 15:00 CEST
    • Barça vs THW Kiel 18:00 CEST

Get the day started by brushing up on the key facts surrounding these matches with the preview.

EHF Champions League

Exciting semi-finals ahead at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

SEMI-FINALS PREVIEW: Four teams will battle to win the 15th edition of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne this weekend

2 days ago
