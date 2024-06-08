LIVE BLOG: Semi-finals day in Cologne
From 16 teams down to four — it's semi-finals day in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24. The two matches at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on Saturday will decide who fights for the trophy on Sunday, with defending title holders Magdeburg playing Aalborg at 15:00 CEST and Barça meeting THW Kiel at 18:00 CEST.
If it means helping my team win the trophy, then perfect, but I don’t focus on that. If I only score two and we win the trophy, then I’ll gladly take it. This team is not about individuals, it’s about the collective strength and how we are able to win as a team, not about who will score 10 and who will score two.