While the fan vote for the EHF Excellence Awards will begin on June 11, there are two individual awards that will be decided this weekend: The MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 and the top scorer of the season.

PSG line player Kamil Syprzak has a solid chance of clinching this title for the first time in his career, as he leads the standings clearly, with 112 goals scored this season — at an impressive rate of 80 per cent no less. If he takes it, he will be the first Polish player ever to do so.

But as Syprzak is not contesting the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, his taly will not move, and that leaves the chance for a player participating in the semi-finals and finals to climb the ranking.

Next in line behind Syprzak is GOG's Emil Madsen, who was top scorer last season, but is out of the competition. In third is the player who may be able to snatch the glory from Syprzak, as he will take part in the final weekend: Barça captain Dika Mem. He needs 16 goals to do it, which is no small feat, but is also not impossible. However, Mem says the top scorer title is nothing compared to the season trophy.