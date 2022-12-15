Barça deliver XXL offensive performance to take last MOTW of 2022
The last time Barça visited the Neodif XXL Hall in Nantes, back in 2017, the Spanish side came home with a defeat, having been unable to cope with such a wave of support and enthusiasm from the home side and its fans.
On this last matchday of 2022, things almost turned out that way again in the second half, as Nantes closed in after being seven goals down. Before that, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and his teammates had delivered a blistering performance to cruise away on the scoreboard. But then, the XXL wave was roaring again.
Barça’s Emil Nielsen showed no mercy to his former team mates in the last fifteen minutes, stopping two equalising balls for Nantes before his team flew away again to seal victory.
GROUP B
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP) 33:37 (16:22)
- backed up by goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and his nine saves in the first half alone, Barça immediately took the lead in the game, already up by four after 10 minutes
- despite rotating their players to try and find solutions on both sides of the court, Nantes were not able to close in, while Ludovic Fabregas scored his fifth goal to put Barça ahead by six at the break
- after Barça players Haniel Langaro and Timothey N’Guessan exited the court due to injury, Nantes came back into the game, partly thanks to their goalkeeper Ivan Pesic and his ten saves
- the hosts came back to within one, but did not manage to make the score even, Emil Nielsen saved five shots to keep his team ahead
- Barça’s Ludovic Fabregas was elected Player of the Match after scoring eight goals, making him the best scorer of the game
- Barça finish the year 2022 as leaders of group B, while Nantes remain third, behind the Spanish side and Kielce
Barça were just too strong for Nantes
Barça lost their last game in the XXL Hall, back in 2017, but the Spanish side have definitely learnt their lesson. Judging by the intensity the players put in on both sides of the court from second one, they had chosen not to give their opponents any hope. And after ten minutes, when Dika Mem scored his third goal to put his team ahead by four, it was clear that this Barça was much more gifted than its predecessor. Even though the visitors suffered two important injuries in the second half, that did not prevent them from keeping the control of the game.
We are very happy to win in Nantes, against one of the best team in Europe that plays with a lot of intensity. We had a lot of saves and fast break goals in the first half. The second half was not so good but Emil made important saves to make the difference. The fans are fantastic, it’s incredible to play here.