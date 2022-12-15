Barça deliver XXL offensive performance to take last MOTW of 2022

The last time Barça visited the Neodif XXL Hall in Nantes, back in 2017, the Spanish side came home with a defeat, having been unable to cope with such a wave of support and enthusiasm from the home side and its fans.

On this last matchday of 2022, things almost turned out that way again in the second half, as Nantes closed in after being seven goals down. Before that, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and his teammates had delivered a blistering performance to cruise away on the scoreboard. But then, the XXL wave was roaring again.

Barça’s Emil Nielsen showed no mercy to his former team mates in the last fifteen minutes, stopping two equalising balls for Nantes before his team flew away again to seal victory.