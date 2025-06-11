4 teams, 3 countries, 2 former champions, 1 coveted trophy

6 matches since the start of the group phase ended in a margin of victory of 10 or more goals, including one in the play-offs, but none in the quarter-finals
6 quarter-final matches — in Berlin, Nantes, Szeged, Veszprém, Magdeburg and Aalborg — were attended by more than 5,000 fans
6 countries are represented by the previous 31 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (17 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).
6 of the 15 total titles of the previous EHF FINAL4 events were won by teams still in the race for the trophy: Barça (five) and Magdeburg (one)
7 times since 2010 and including the current season, the defending champions have made it to Cologne: Barça in 2012, 2022, 2023 and 2025, Kiel in 2013, Vardar in 2018 and Magdeburg in 2024
7 — for the seventh consecutive time, Barça have qualified for the EHF FINAL4, for Magdeburg this is the third participation in a row
8 goals was the biggest winning margin in a single quarter-final: Berlin’s 37:29 win against Aalborg
8 times — Carlos Ortega has won the EHF Champions League six times as a player and twice as Barça’s coach. After winning the trophy in 2024, the Spaniard passed the previous record holder Andrej Xepkin, who won the trophy seven times as a player for Barça (six times) and Kiel.
10 times in the 128 matches since the start of the group phase, 70 or more goals were scored, including Berlin’s 40:36 win at Aalborg in the quarter-finals
10 different Spanish coaches have steered their teams to an overall of 20 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (five), Talant Dujshebaev (four), Xavi Pascual (three), Carlos Ortega (two), Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (one each). Dujshebaev (Kielce in 2016), Parrondo (Vardar in 2019) and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams
11 matches since the start of the group phase ended in draws, the 26:26 tie between Magdeburg and Veszprém was the only one in the quarter-finals
11 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2024) FC Barcelona have won the EHF Champions League, making them the record winner. In addition, they won the forerunner competition, the Champions Cup, once
12 goals was the biggest overall margin of victory in the quarter-finals: Berlin’s 77:65 aggregate win against Aalborg
13 — Barça have reached the EHF FINAL4 13 times in 16 editions, ahead of Kiel (nine), Veszprém (seven) and Paris Saint-Germain (six). Magdeburg and Nantes are on their third participations, Berlin their second
13 years after their debut in Cologne, Füchse Berlin are back in the LANXESS arena, in only their third EHF Champions League season
17 times have Spanish teams won the EHF Champions League — Barça (11), Ciudad Real (three), TEKA Santander, Bidasoa Irun and Portland San Antonio (one each)
18 goals is the biggest winning margin since the start of the group matches, when Sporting won 37:18 at Fredericia Håndbold Klub, ahead of 17 goals in Nantes’ 44:27 win against Kolstad (both in the group phase)
19 matches played by Veszprém’s Aron Palmarsson at EHF FINAL4 events, a record
20 goals were scored by Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel in the quarter-finals: 11 in the first leg, nine in the second. The Dane was ahead of Dika Mem (17 for Barça) and the Szeged players Marko Sostaric (16) and Sebastian Frimmel (15)
28 years — the length of time, since 1997, that Barça did not lose a knockout match at home in the EHF Champions League, before they were defeated by Szeged 30:29 in the second quarter-final leg this year