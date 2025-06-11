4 teams, 3 countries, 2 former champions, 1 coveted trophy

The line-up for the 16th edition of the pinnacle event of European men's club handball on Saturday and Sunday (14/15 June) also includes HBC Nantes and Füchse Berlin. Neither have won the trophy before, but one of them will have the chance to play in this year’s final. Füchse superstar Mathias Gidsel is close to becoming the top scorer of the EHF Champions League for the first time.

Here is all you need to know before the TruckScout 24 EHF FINAL4 2025:

0 semi-finals will be played between teams from the same country, but a third all-German final, after 2007 and 2014's meetings between THW Kiel and SG Flensburg-Handewitt, is possible

1 team only that secured a direct ticket to the quarter-finals also qualified for the TruckScout4 EHF FINAL4: Barça. Group winners One Veszprém and runners-up Aalborg Håndbold and Sporting CP failed to reach the final weekend

1 quarter-final, between Magdeburg and Veszprém, ended in a draw (26:26)

1 team only has managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010: Barça, winners of the 2021 final against Aalborg and the 2022 final against Kielce. Now the record winners could do it again, after winning the 2024 final against Aalborg

1 pairing of the semi-finals made up a previous Machineseeker EHF Champions League semi-final: Barça versus Magdeburg. SCM made it to the final on their debut in Cologne in 2023, after winning the semi-final clash following overtime and a penalty shootout

1 goal was the smallest overall margin of victory in the quarter-finals, in Magdeburg’s 54:53 aggregate victory against Veszprém, decided by Gisli Kristjansson’s buzzer-beater; ahead of a two-goal difference in the duel between Barça and OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (56:54)

1 IHF World Handball Player of the Year is still in the competition, making it to Cologne for the first time: Füchse Berlin right back Mathias Gidsel, who won the award in 2023 and 2024

1 former EHF Champions League top scorer is still part of the competition: Aleix Gómez (Barça, top scorer in the 2021/22 season)