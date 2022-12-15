Zagreb fly on Goluza’s wings

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 26:30 (13:14)

Zagreb continued in the same strong way as in their last two matches, when they beat Veszprem and tied at Bucharest, going ahead 7:3 after only 12 minutes

In the initial stages, Plock had huge problems scoring against a close and mobile defence - but improved with a 3:0 run to make it 11:11

ten different players were already on Zagreb’s scorer list at the break, which underlines their versatile attacking options

the match remained on the edge after the break, mainly with small advantages for Zagreb, while Plock’s only lead was at 20:19

After 26:27, Plock missed three consecutive chances, and Zagreb pulled ahead to the final score of 30:26, thanks to a treble of strikes from Timur Dibirov

Dino Slavic exhibits the best of his repertoire and saves @RKZagreb in this mental battle against @SPRWisla ✊🥵#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/zRjJ8mHIWy — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 15, 2022

Plock remain unlucky

Except the 27:33 at Magdeburg and the 27:32 at Bucharest, Orlen Wisla Plock did not lose any matches by a clear margin. The Polish side was always close to taking the points, but finally did not manage it. After a great start with four points from the first three matches, the team of Xavier Sabate did not win anymore, the 26:26 at Zagreb is their only point in the last seven matches, and from a strong base for reaching the Last 16, they have fallen down to seventh position and are already three points below sixth, currently held by Zagreb.