Zagreb fly on Goluza’s wings
Another strong performance by goalkeeper Dino Slavic, a highly focused and watertight defence and a mixture of ten different scorers were the ingredients for Zagreb’s first away victory in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. Winning at Plock was the third match unbeaten for the team of new coach Slavko Goluza, who has implemented a new winning gene in his side! For Orlen Wisla Plock, the downswing continues, as the Polish runners-up wait for another win for seven matches now. Zagreb - on eight points - have extended the gap to Plock to three points.
GROUP A
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 26:30 (13:14)
- Zagreb continued in the same strong way as in their last two matches, when they beat Veszprem and tied at Bucharest, going ahead 7:3 after only 12 minutes
- In the initial stages, Plock had huge problems scoring against a close and mobile defence - but improved with a 3:0 run to make it 11:11
- ten different players were already on Zagreb’s scorer list at the break, which underlines their versatile attacking options
- the match remained on the edge after the break, mainly with small advantages for Zagreb, while Plock’s only lead was at 20:19
- After 26:27, Plock missed three consecutive chances, and Zagreb pulled ahead to the final score of 30:26, thanks to a treble of strikes from Timur Dibirov
Plock remain unlucky
Except the 27:33 at Magdeburg and the 27:32 at Bucharest, Orlen Wisla Plock did not lose any matches by a clear margin. The Polish side was always close to taking the points, but finally did not manage it. After a great start with four points from the first three matches, the team of Xavier Sabate did not win anymore, the 26:26 at Zagreb is their only point in the last seven matches, and from a strong base for reaching the Last 16, they have fallen down to seventh position and are already three points below sixth, currently held by Zagreb.
I am very happy with my players, of course after a match like today - at the top - tactical mistakes happen and we did too, but after a win, according to the saying that "winning is not judged", I cannot criticise my team.