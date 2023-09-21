Barça end SCM curse, Veszprém turn the tide

Barça (ESP) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 32:20 (14:8)

What a statement of the record winners against the defending champions: The 20:32 was the second biggest defeat of SC Magdeburg in their EHF Champions League history, just below the 25:38 against Barça in 2003. After losing their opener against Veszprém 28:33 at home, the reigning trophy holders still wait for their first point of the season. Barça’s victory was sealed already in the first half, and the match had one hero: Danish goalkeeper Emil Nielsen had already been Barça’s match winner last week at Montpellier. Against Magdeburg they had an intermediate saving percentage of 60% after 20 minutes, and had 18 saves (48%) on his tally. After losing the 2021 and 2022 IHF Super Globe finals and the 2023 EHF Champions League semi-final against SCM, Barça ended their Magdeburg curse in style. In minute 39, the gap was double-figured for the first time at 22:12, Barça’s right attacking side with unstoppable Dika Mem (8) and Aleix Gomez (6) combined for 14 goals. Magdeburg’s only player with a regular performance was a Spaniard: new goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez with 11 saves.