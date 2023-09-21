Konyaalti start title defence in opening weekend

titleholders Konyaalti play their first-leg match on Saturday away at RK Hadzici in Bosnia and Herzegovina

last season's semi-finalists ATTICGO BM Elche welcome their Bulgarian opponents HC Byala on Friday and Sunday in Elche

Slovakia hosts two double-headers: HK Slovan Duslo Vala meet Italian side Cassa Rurale Pontinia on Friday and Sunday in Sala, and Michalovce will be the venue for two matches between MKS IUVENTA Michalovce and Bosnia’s ZRK Borac on Saturday and Sunday

in contrast, both Faroese teams in the competition play their double-headers away from home: Neistin at Cascada HC Garliava SM in Lithuania, and H71 at SSD Handball Erice ARL in Italy

14 more double-headers are scheduled for next weekend, from 29 September to 1 October, as the line-up for round 3 will be completed

Portugal have five teams in round 2

Teams from 26 Europeans countries are represented in round 2, and Portugal is the nation who has the biggest number of sides: five. However, just two of them will play this weekend: Ada de Sao Pedro do Sul are travelling to Türkiye for a double-header against Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor, and Sport Lisboa e Benfica host Austrian side SC witasek Ferlach in the first-leg game.

Three more Portuguese outfits – Colegio de Gaia, SIR 1MAIO/ADA CJB, and Madeira Andebol SAD – enter the competition playing their double-headers next week.

