Barça’s streak put to the test by Nantes

Barça start their next attempt to win another EHF Champions League title against HBC Nantes in the second semi-final at the EHF FINAL4 on Saturday, less than six months after the Spanish side came up short in the final of the 2020 edition.

Barça are the only team of the four contenders in Cologne this weekend who have won the Champions League before.

However, Nantes are more than dangerous outsiders, having been to the final in 2018 and coming off a strong campaign that saw them beat the likes of Kiel, Kielce and Veszprém.

SECOND SEMI-FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Saturday 12 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV