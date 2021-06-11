PSG face debutants Aalborg in EHF FINAL4 opener

Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Aalborg Håndbold are set to throw off the most anticipated weekend in men’s club handball when they meet in the first semi-final of the EHF FINAL4 2021 in Cologne on Saturday.

While PSG are among the title favourites each season and are entering their fifth EHF FINAL4 event, Aalborg are newcomers to the marquee event as they attempt to crown their standout season.

The winner will meet either Barça or HBC Nantes, who contest the second semi-final later Saturday, in the final on Sunday.

FIRST SEMI-FINAL

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 12 June, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV