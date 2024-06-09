Kamil Syprzak claims maiden top scorer trophy

It was his consistency that saw Syprzak take the lead in the scorer ranking and never let it go. He managed to score 10 in a single match once, in the last round of the group phase, against Pick Szeged (37:33). Only twice, in the group phase games against Aalborg and Kolstad, did Syprzak score less than five goals.

“It is a huge honour for me to get this award. I would like to thank my team, first of all. If they were not here, they would not pass me the ball and it would be impossible for me to get the best scorer trophy. I do not forget my family, as they give me so much confidence,” said the 32-year-old, whose team lost to Barça 53:62 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Last year, in a season where he made it to Cologne with Paris Saint-Germain, Syprzak just missed the trophy, as Emil Madsen from GOG scored 107 goals — four more than Syprzak. This season, things unfolded the other way around for the Poland player.

Dika Mem, who played the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and won the title with Barça, had 17 goals to score over the weekend in order to pass Syprzak. But, scoring three in the semi-final versus THW Kiel and seven in the final against Aalborg, the French left hander fell short of levelling with Syprzak by six goals.

Not only is Syprzak the first line player to finish first in the scorer ranking, he is also the first Polish player to do so.