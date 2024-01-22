Bartucz: “For eight years, I never gave up on the national team”
László Bartucz has a tattoo on his right arm that says “you are invincible as long as you don’t give up”, and it means the world to him.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been through hell in the last years. After making his first EHF EURO appearances in 2016 with Hungary, he is now making a comeback in the national team. Although the national coaches’ choices were not in his favour – “but I don’t want to talk about that, the past is the past” – László Bartucz is back after what one would describe as a nightmare journey.