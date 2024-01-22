Bartucz: “For eight years, I never gave up on the national team”

“I had six surgeries on my knees and two in my back” he says, before listing them all: meniscus, anterior cruciate ligaments, herniated disc. It is a long list.

”I know a lot of people would have given up being an athlete, but that’s not who I am. I just never give up and that tattoo is actually about that. Not only in sports, but in life in general,” explains the Tatabanya player.

Despite spending eight years away from the national team, László Bartucz never gave up on it. In fact, the national jersey was on of things that guided him throughout his recovery.

“It is an honour for everyone to represent their country and while I was away, I worked extra so I could fulfil that dream again. Extra trainings, physical work; I never gave up on the national team,” he says.

This positive attitude comes from the fact that, to him, handball is not only a job, it is actually a passion, something that he has fallen in love with as a child and that never left him.

“I am living the dream and all my life is centred around handball. And when you are part of such a dream, you work double hard just to make it work,” he explains.