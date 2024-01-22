20240121

Bartucz: “For eight years, I never gave up on the national team”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
22 January 2024, 12:00

László Bartucz has a tattoo on his right arm that says “you are invincible as long as you don’t give up”, and it means the world to him.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been through hell in the last years. After making his first EHF EURO appearances in 2016 with Hungary, he is now making a comeback in the national team. Although the national coaches’ choices were not in his favour – “but I don’t want to talk about that, the past is the past” – László Bartucz is back after what one would describe as a nightmare journey.

“I had six surgeries on my knees and two in my back” he says, before listing them all: meniscus, anterior cruciate ligaments, herniated disc. It is a long list.

”I know a lot of people would have given up being an athlete, but that’s not who I am. I just never give up and that tattoo is actually about that. Not only in sports, but in life in general,” explains the Tatabanya player.

Despite spending eight years away from the national team, László Bartucz never gave up on it. In fact, the national jersey was on of things that guided him throughout his recovery.

“It is an honour for everyone to represent their country and while I was away, I worked extra so I could fulfil that dream again. Extra trainings, physical work; I never gave up on the national team,” he says.

This positive attitude comes from the fact that, to him, handball is not only a job, it is actually a passion, something that he has fallen in love with as a child and that never left him.

“I am living the dream and all my life is centred around handball. And when you are part of such a dream, you work double hard just to make it work,” he explains.

20240121 HUN Bartucz 2 AM

And the work paid off, as László Bartucz was elected Player of the Match against Croatia in the main round. With his 16 saves, he led Hungary to a win that kept their hopes for the semi-finals alive.

“To be honest, I did not celebrate too much as I want to keep all my mental energy for the games that remain,” Bartucz says, before adding: “On the other hand, I know my family is quite proud of me and that there were a few tears shed. They know how I am, they know that not giving up is my legacy, just a part of who I am.”

From all the trials that he has been through, until the EHF EURO 2024, Bartucz has kept a very positive personality, trying to have a positive approach on life; one that he applies not only to handball, but also to his everyday experiences.

“I do believe than if somebody’s always open to the positive things, then positive things will happen to them,” says the Hungarian goalkeeper, who does not want to wait another eight years to play at the European championship again.

“I’m like in Star Wars, work is the only way. If anything, being there with the national team gave me hunger for even more,” he smiles. You can bet he will keep his word.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

20240121 HUN Bartucz 3 AH
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3975 JC
MAL4819
