MAL4819

Draw paves way to EHF European Cup Women final

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
22 January 2024, 12:00

After the completion of the Last 16 over the weekend, the EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 enters the business end of its season. At a draw in Cologne on Tuesday (23 January), the eight remaining teams will find out not only their quarter-final opponents, but also the teams they could possibly meet if they advance to the semi-finals.

Eight teams have come out of the Last 16 victorious as they continue their race for the EHF European Cup Women title. Spain are still represented by three times, while North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, and Türkiye are all left with one team in the competition:

  • ESP – ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • ESP – KH-7 BM. Granollers
  • ESP – Rocasa Gran Canaria
  • MKD – HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje
  • NED – Cabooter HandbaL Venlo
  • POR – Sport Lisboa e Benfica
  • SVK – MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
  • TUR – Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor

The pairings for the quarter-finals as well as the semi-finals will be determined at a draw on the fringes of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Cologne on Tuesday 23 January at 11:00 CET. The draw will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

There are no seedings and all eight teams will be drawn from one pot. The country protection rule does not apply, so there is a chance for a Spanish national derby in the quarter-final.

The first team drawn has the home right in the first leg against the second team drawn; the third team drawn has the home right in the first leg again the fourth team drawn; etc.

Once the quarter-finals are confirmed, a separate draw will set the semi-final pairings by determining which quarter-finals winners will play each other next.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 9/10 March, the second leg for 16/17 March. The semi-finals follow on 20/21 and 27/28 April, respectively.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 HUN Bartucz 1 JE
Previous Article Bartucz: “For eight years, I never gave up on the national team”
20240121 Wislander JC
Next Article Wislander: An incredible change in 30 years

Latest news

More News