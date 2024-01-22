Draw paves way to EHF European Cup Women final

Eight teams have come out of the Last 16 victorious as they continue their race for the EHF European Cup Women title. Spain are still represented by three times, while North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, and Türkiye are all left with one team in the competition:

ESP – ATTICGO Bm Elche

ESP – KH-7 BM. Granollers

ESP – Rocasa Gran Canaria

MKD – HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje

NED – Cabooter HandbaL Venlo

POR – Sport Lisboa e Benfica

SVK – MSK IUVENTA Michalovce

TUR – Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor

The pairings for the quarter-finals as well as the semi-finals will be determined at a draw on the fringes of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Cologne on Tuesday 23 January at 11:00 CET. The draw will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

There are no seedings and all eight teams will be drawn from one pot. The country protection rule does not apply, so there is a chance for a Spanish national derby in the quarter-final.

The first team drawn has the home right in the first leg against the second team drawn; the third team drawn has the home right in the first leg again the fourth team drawn; etc.

Once the quarter-finals are confirmed, a separate draw will set the semi-final pairings by determining which quarter-finals winners will play each other next.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 9/10 March, the second leg for 16/17 March. The semi-finals follow on 20/21 and 27/28 April, respectively.