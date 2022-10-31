Batiste becomes partner of Women's EHF EURO 2022

Batiste becomes partner of Women's EHF EURO 2022MEDIA RELEASE: International dry shampoo brand Batiste is set to become partner of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022
Batiste, an international dry shampoo brand, is set to become partner of the Women’s
EHF EURO 2022, to be held in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro from 4 to 20
November.
As part of the agreement, the Batiste logo will be visible on the playing shirt sleeves of
all 16 participating teams and also receive LED time during the 47 matches of the
championship.
This is the first time that Batiste has been named as a partner of the EHF EURO, the
European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament. The sponsorship of
the tournament will secure the brand’s high-level exposure on Europe’s biggest handball
stage, especially in Batiste’s key markets including Scandinavia.
Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: "Batiste is a perfect fit for handball and
the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO. We are delighted to have signed the partnership
with Batiste, whose product is very popular with a young female customer base. This is
a great opportunity for both Batiste and us to reach new audiences and expand our
communities."
Elise Størholt Nordby, Head of Marketing Aspire brands, distributor of Batiste, said: "We
are proud and honoured to partner with Women’s EHF EURO 2022. We at Batiste
admire the dedication that these young women demonstrate both on and off the court
every day, and their commitment to being healthy role models and true to their passion."