Batiste becomes partner of Women's EHF EURO 2022

Batiste, an international dry shampoo brand, is set to become partner of the Women’s

EHF EURO 2022, to be held in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro from 4 to 20

November.

As part of the agreement, the Batiste logo will be visible on the playing shirt sleeves of

all 16 participating teams and also receive LED time during the 47 matches of the

championship.

This is the first time that Batiste has been named as a partner of the EHF EURO, the

European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament. The sponsorship of

the tournament will secure the brand’s high-level exposure on Europe’s biggest handball

stage, especially in Batiste’s key markets including Scandinavia.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: "Batiste is a perfect fit for handball and

the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO. We are delighted to have signed the partnership

with Batiste, whose product is very popular with a young female customer base. This is

a great opportunity for both Batiste and us to reach new audiences and expand our

communities."

Elise Størholt Nordby, Head of Marketing Aspire brands, distributor of Batiste, said: "We

are proud and honoured to partner with Women’s EHF EURO 2022. We at Batiste

admire the dedication that these young women demonstrate both on and off the court

every day, and their commitment to being healthy role models and true to their passion."