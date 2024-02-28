20240228

LIVE BLOG: Romania stay unbeaten; first points for Azerbaijan

28 February 2024, 16:15

The race to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 goes on this week with round 3 of the qualifiers, as all teams across the eight groups want to improve their chances of qualifying for the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland. The Highlight Matches this round are Czechia vs Netherlands on Wednesday (19:45 CET) and Serbia vs Montenegro on Thursday (18:00 CET).

 

Wednesday 28 February

18:05 RESULT | ROMANIA VS CROATIA 26:24

Romania record their third win in three games as they beat Croatia in the battle between top-of-the-table sides in group 1. It is Croatia's first defeat of the qualifiers. 

Lorena Ostase scores a huge nine goals for Romania, while Daciana Hosu saves 12 shots at 38.71 per cent — including on the last ball to secure her side's win. 

18:03

Good evening! Courtney Gahan here to take you through the rest of Wednesday night's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers. 

We have a total of 11 games today, including both qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup, with one match already concluded and three more currently underway. Let's check in with what's happened so far:

17:02

It is not all about the qualifiers today, as the EHF EURO Cup also enters round 3. First up are Hungary and Switzerland to meet in a duel of two co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2024. The third hosting nation, Austria, and defending champions Norway are the other contenders in this four-team competition.

Like with all other matches, head to EHFTV to watch Hungary vs Switzerland live now!

16:25

We are five minutes away from throw-off in Bistrita, where Romania host EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists Croatia. But round 3 has already started earlier today, as Azerbaijan earned their first points of the qualifiers in a narrow 35:33 (18:18) win over Lithuania in group 5, which also includes Spain and North Macedonia.

16:18

No better to keep track of everything that is happening the reading the day preview for Wednesday written by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan:

EHF EURO

Denmark eye EHF EURO 2024 ticket as qualifiers continue

DAY PREVIEW: Rounds 3 and 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers will take place this week, starting with nine games on Wednesday

yesterday

16:15

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers live blog for round 3!

Today it is exactly nine more months to go until the European championship throws off, on 28 November. The race to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland continues this week as the qualifiers head into round 3 on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by round 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, the EHF EURO Cup with the three host nations and defending champions Norway resumes as well.

Here is an overview of all round 3 matches coming your way today and tomorrow:

