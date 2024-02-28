Romania record their third win in three games as they beat Croatia in the battle between top-of-the-table sides in group 1. It is Croatia's first defeat of the qualifiers.

Lorena Ostase scores a huge nine goals for Romania, while Daciana Hosu saves 12 shots at 38.71 per cent — including on the last ball to secure her side's win.

18:03

Good evening! Courtney Gahan here to take you through the rest of Wednesday night's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers.

We have a total of 11 games today, including both qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup, with one match already concluded and three more currently underway. Let's check in with what's happened so far:

17:02

It is not all about the qualifiers today, as the EHF EURO Cup also enters round 3. First up are Hungary and Switzerland to meet in a duel of two co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2024. The third hosting nation, Austria, and defending champions Norway are the other contenders in this four-team competition.

Like with all other matches, head to EHFTV to watch Hungary vs Switzerland live now!